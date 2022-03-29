New Delhi : The Government of India approved the Green Energy Corridor – Intra-State Transmission System Phase-II scheme on 06.01.2022. The project cost is Rs. 12,031.33 crore with Central Financial Assistance (CFA) @ 33% of the project cost i.e. Rs 3,970.34 crore. The transmission infrastructure under the scheme will be setup in seven states namely Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

This information was given by R.K Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.