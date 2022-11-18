North East region is endowed with diverse tourist attractions and has great potential for accelerating tourism growth

New Delhi : The eight states of North East India are blessed with scenic natural beauty, rich biodiversity, rare wildlife, historical sites, distinct cultural and ethnic heritage and warm and welcoming people. The region offers unforgettable Wildlife Tourism, Tea & Golf Tourism, River tourism, Religious & Spiritual Tourism, Heritage Tourism, Cultural & Culinary Tourism, Adventure Tourism, Agro & Rural Tourism and Offbeat Destinations. Northeast India is home to many wildlife sanctuaries like Kaziranga National Park famous for the one-horned rhinoceros. The mighty Brahmaputra flows through the length of Assam where tourists can enjoy memorable river cruises and the flowing rivers of Arunachal Pradesh which feed the Brahmaputra offering incredible white water rafting experiences. The region is endowed with diverse tourist attractions. Each State has its own distinct features and has great potential for accelerating tourism growth.

These points were highlighted on the second day of International Tourism Mart 2022 in Aizawl. Objective of ITM 2022 is to highlight tourism potential of the Northeast region in domestic and international markets.

The second day of ITM included presentations by eight North Eastern States on their tourism potential as well as cultural evenings, sightseeing visits to local attractions in and around Aizawl. B2B meeting was also arranged, where buyers from different regions of the country engaged in one-on-one meetings with sellers from the North-East Region. An exhibition including display of beautiful handicrafts and handlooms was also organized to show case the tourism products of respective participating States.

During presentation it has been highlighted that different types of Tourism products are available in North east. Wildlife Tourism, Tea & Golf Tourism, River tourism, Religious & Spiritual Tourism, Heritage Tourism, Cultural & Culinary Tourism, Adventure Tourism, Agro & Rural Tourism and Offbeat Destinations are some of them. Assam will very soon launch its tourism policy, which will also help in boosting tourism in State.

During session Secretary Tourism Shri Arvind Singh said that sustainability has been a priority for the travel, tourism, and hospitality sector for some time, but it has become even more prominent due to the pandemic. The demand for green tourism is growing as people are becoming more conscious of their impact on the environment and are looking for more sustainable travel options. The Government of India is now focused on promoting the move towards green tourism. Green tourism has the potential to catalyse local economies, while also minimising the environmental and social impacts.

During her address Principal Secretary, Tourism Department, Government of Mizoram Smt. Manisha Saxena said that Mizoram has always been known as having an untapped potential for tourism because of its mesmerising landscape, lush green hills and captivating topography. Mizoram has 90% of its area under forest cover with its attitude and its geographic location, pleasant climate its strongest points. There is an ample scope for eco-tourism and adventure tourism also. Mizoram is the happiest state in India as per the India Happiness Report, 2020. It has a high literacy rate of 91.33 and stands third in the country. There is a variety of untouched and unexplored attractions that can offer a dream destination to enterprising tourists. Thenzawl is located in Serchhip District, in the central part of Mizoram, at a distance of 112 kms from Aizawl. Thenzawl offers a perfect blend of eco-tourism, rural experience, natural beauty, culture and adventure. Many tourist spots have come up in the previous years at Thenzawl, which is one of the two Sub-Divisions of Serchhip District. The most important attraction at Thenzawl, is the Thenzawl Golf Course and Resort. This Golf Course and Resort was built under the Swadesh DarshanScheme of Government of India. It is rated as one of the best all season Golf courses in the North East India and offers one of the best Pay & Play facility that caters to all levels of ability.

Ministry of Tourism, Government of India is organizing the 10th International Tourism Mart (ITM) for the North East Region from 17th to 19th November 2022 in Aizawl, Mizoram. The International Tourism Marts are organized in the North-Eastern States on rotation basis. Mizoram is hosting this Mart for the first time. The earlier editions of this mart have been held in Guwahati, Tawang, Shillong, Gangtok, Agartala, Imphal and Kohima.