Khadi’s Global Popularity Attracts Foreign Ambassadors to Khadi India Pavilion at IITF

New Delhi : Khadi’s soaring global popularity grabbed the attention of the Thailand Ambassador to India, H.E. Ms. Pattarat Hongtong, and Oman Ambassador to India Mr. Issa Alshibani who visited the Khadi India Pavilion at the 41st India International Trade Fair-2022, on Friday. Ambassadors lauded the global popularity of Khadi and clicked selfies with the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the selfie point in Khadi pavilion. He was received by Shri Sanjeev Poswal, Director (Publicity), Khadi and Village Industries Commission. Both the Ambassadors appreciated the sheer variety of products at the Khadi India Pavilion and the exquisite craftsmanship of Khadi artisans.

Ambassadors saw the live demonstration of yarn spinning on charkha, clay pottery making, Incense sticks (Agarbatti) and handmade paper making while he also visited several other stalls displaying the finest handcrafted Khadi fabric, readymade garments, handmade jewellery, herbal health care products and a wide range of village industry products.

“I congratulate Khadi and Village Industries Commission for setting up such a grand Khadi India pavilion at IITF that has given Khadi artisans a big platform to sell their products. Khadi strikes a special chord between India and Thailand and the two countries would work out ways to come together in promoting Khadi across the world,” the Thai Ambassador said.

MP, Ranchi also visited the Khadi Pavilion. Shri Sanjay Seth, MP, Ranchi visited the Khadi Pavilion and saw the Khadi products and clicked selfie with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at Selfie Point also.