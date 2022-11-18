Sangeet Natak Akademi of Culture Ministry to organise cultural programmes at India Gate on 19th and 20th November

New Delhi : On the 19th and 20th of November, 2022, Sangeet Natak Akademi of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, will organize a variety of cultural programmes at the India Gate Lawns in New Delhi.

The programmes includeChenda Melam, Kathak Dance, Puppet Show, Manipuri Dance on 19th November and Odissi Dance and Kathak dance will be organized on 20th November in addition to the performances on 19th November. The cultural programmes will begin from 6 PM.

On 19th and 20th November the Chenda Melam will be performed by Delhi PanchavadyaTrust.PanchariMelam is a percussion ensemble, performed during temple festivals in Kerala, India. PanchariMelam (or simply panchari), is one of the major forms of Chenda Melam (ethnic drum ensemble), and is the best-known and most popular in the kshetramvadyam (temple percussion) genre. PanchariMelam, comprising instruments like Chenda, Ilathalam& base chenda ( valanthala) is performed during many temple festivals in central Kerala, where it is presented in arguably the most classical manner. Panchari is also traditionally performed, albeit with a touch of subtle regional difference, in north Kerala (Malabar) and south-central Kerala (Kochi).

Kathak Dance will be performed by Students of Kalaashish. They will present Om NamahShivaya in raagbhopali, teentaal followed by a tarana originally choreographed by Pt. Vijai Shankar on drutteentaal, raagjansanmohini. The present presentation is choreographed by AsavariPawar.

The puppet show on 19th November will be by by Mohammad Shameem and group and on 20th November the puppet show will be by Kalabaaz group.

Manipuri Dance will be performed by PanthoibiJagoiMarup and the Odissi Dance will be by Sanchari Foundation.On 20th November Kathak Dance will be performed by Rudraksh.

It is worth mentioning that following the inauguration of the Central Vista by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on September 8, 2022, the Ministry of Culture has frequently organized programmes commemorating Mahatma Gandhi, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, and Raja Ram Mohan Roy. They are linked to many social issues and topics ranging from great freedom fighters such as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to women empowerment and cyber crime. All visitors are welcome to attend these events for free and witness the emerging picture of new India.