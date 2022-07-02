NMCG Creates Amrit Vatika with Planting of 75 Saplings at Kalindi Kunj Ghat on River Yamuna under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi : Namami Gange Amrit Vatika was created at Kalindi Kunj ghat on River Yamuna in Delhi today, 2nd July under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav during which 75 saplings were planted by National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in association with Delhi Jal Board (DJB), NGOs and other associated organisations. The plantation activities were carried out under the initiative ‘Yamuna Ghat par Vriksharopan’.

Shri G. Asok Kumar, Director General, NMCG, Shri D.P. Mathuria, Executive Director (Technical), NMCG, officials from NMCG, DJB, volunteers, school children and others participated in the event. A nukkad natak was also performed by the dynamic group of youngsters from Rang Sarthi on Environment & Rivers. School children from Adarsh Gyan Vatika also took part in the event. They were given cotton bags to dissuade their parents not to use single use plastics at home.

Addressing the gathering, DG, NMCG apprised the audience about the concept of Arth Ganga which looks to establish the river-people connect through the bridge of economics to ensure sustainability of the projects taken up by Namami Gange.

He said that cleaning of tributaries of River Ganga, especially, Yamuna, is one of the focus areas of Namami Gange Programme and informed that a 318 MLD STP at Coronation Pillar has already been commissioned recently whereas 3 other main STPs on Yamuna funded by NMCG are targeted to be completed by December 2022, which include Rithala, Kondli and Okhla. “After the completion of these projects, there be a considerable improvement in the quality of water of River Yamuna as 1385 MLD of wastewater will stop flowing into River,” he said. He motivated the participants to become part of this Clean Yamuna campaign that is gaining momentum. Cleanliness drive on River Yamuna in Delhi is a regular activity organized on the 4th Saturday of every month by NMCG.