Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says, happy to receive state budget for the year 2022-23 in a pen drive under #GreenBudget initiative and budget is progressive, pro-poor and development oriented

Bhubaneswar : CM Naveen Patnaik today expressed happiness over receiving a copy of the budget for the year 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari in a pen drive as part of Odisha’s #GreenBudget initiative to reduce carbon footprint.

Besides, CM said that the state budget for the year 2022-23 is a progressive, pro-poor and development oriented Budget. The Budget size has increased to Rs.2 lakh crore and the Programme Budget to Rs.1 lakh crore.

“Priority of the Budget is to create quality healthcare facilites, quality education including school transformation, life and livelihoods, women empowerment as well as infrastructure development,” said Patnaik.

Further, “Our initiative to create a “Budget Stabilization Fund” will help in mitigating any revenue shock in future. The budget is in line with our transformational agenda under “5T” and “Mo Sarkar”. I hope this Budget will meet the aspiration of the people of the State,” he added.