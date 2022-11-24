Nitin Gadkari approves 4-Laning of Bhiwani-Hansi road section of NH-148B under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Haryana worth Rs.1322.13 Crore

New Delhi : In a series of tweets Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari informed 4-Laning of Bhiwani-Hansi road section of NH-148B under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Bhiwani and Hisar districts has been approved on HAM in the state of Haryana with a budget of Rs.1322.13 Crore. He said the project would provide fast movement & good inter-district connectivity in Haryana.

The Minister said the development of this section would also improve the overall efficiency of the long route traffic and freight movement that would ensure smooth and safe traffic flow as well as substantial reduction in travel time and reduced Vehicle Operating Cost (VOC).The project would give a boost to the basic infrastructure in Haryana that would give momentum to the overall economic development of the region, he added.