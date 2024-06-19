NIMAS felicitates five of its distinguished alumni who have scaled Mount Everest at a ceremony in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh

The National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), on June 19, 2024, felicitated five of its distinguished alumni who have successfully summited Mount Everest. Kabak Yano (2024), Tagit Sorang Abraham (2021), Tashi Yangjom (2021), Tongchen Nimsonga (2018) and Dorjee Khandu (2018) were among the Everest climbers who were honored at the felicitation ceremony in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh by Director NIMAS Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal.

Addressing an audience of 120 students from Basic Mountaineering Course Ser No- 48, Director NIMAS expressed his admiration for the Everest climbers’ remarkable achievements & dedication. “We are immensely proud of our alumni who have summitted the world’s highest peak. Their accomplishments are a testament to their hard work, determination, and the rigorous training provided by NIMAS,” he added.

Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal also wished the graduating students of Basic Mountaineering Course Ser No- 48 the very best in their future endeavors. “NIMAS instills perseverance, resilience, and the spirit of adventure in its trainees. Our future graduates will continue to uphold the legacy of excellence and make significant contributions to the field of mountaineering,” he said.

Kabak Yano, Tagit Sorang Abraham, and Tashi Yangjom summited Mount Everest solo on May 21, 2024, May 31, 2021, and May 11, 2021, respectively. Meanwhile, Tongchen Nimsonga and Dorjee Khandu scaled the mountain in a group led by the Director of NIMAS on May 19, 2018.

NIMAS is a premier institution dedicated to providing world-class training in all three verticles (Land, Aero and Aqua) of adventure and presently imparts adventure course certification in mountaineering, mountain terrain biking, white water rafting, scuba diving, paramotor and paragliding. With a focus on holistic development and excellence, NIMAS aims to cultivate skilled, resilient, and environmentally conscious adventurers.