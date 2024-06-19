Pralhad Joshi conducts surprise visit to Food Corporation of India’s head office

The Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Pralhad Joshi, made a surprise visit to Food Corporation of India (FCI) headquarters here today. Shri Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution also accompanied him during his visit. The objective of the visit was to gain firsthand insight into the operational dynamics and challenges faced by the corporation.

Shri Joshi engaged in detailed discussions with the senior officials, emphasizing on the importance of ensuring food security and improving the efficiency of food distribution across the country. The Union Minister, while discussing various aspects of FCI operations also emphasized the need for great efficiency and thrust on reducing the cost and burden on subsidy. Also, during the tour of the office building, he suggested improving infrastructure. This visit marks his first engagement with FCI after taking charge of the Ministry.

During his visit, the Union Minister interacted with the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), all Executive Directors, Chief General Managers (CGMs), and General Managers (GMs) of FCI.

CMD FCI, delivered a comprehensive presentation, highlighting the workings and the achievements of FCI. The presentation showcased FCI’s operational strategies, key initiatives, and the integral role it plays in ensuring Food Security across the Nation. CMD, FCI also highlighted areas where additional support and policy interventions could further strengthen their operations.

The visit by the Union Minister has been received with enthusiasm by the FCI officials, who are motivated by the Minister’s proactive approach and keen interest in understanding the ground realities of the organization.