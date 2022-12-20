NESTS organizes National EMRS Sports Meet 2022-23 at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), an autonomous organization under Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) has organized National EMRS Sports Meet 2022-23 from 17th December to 22nd December, 2022. The event is being hosted by Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh. The event was officially opened by Chief Guest, Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta, Minster of State, Ministry of Tribal Affairs. The inaugural ceremony of the sports meet was held in the presence of highest rank officers and Ministers; The inaugural ceremony was marked with a parade by contingents from different states, spectacular cultural performances, enthralling fireworks, and a mesmerizing speech.

EMRS National Sports Meet is the most awaited event every year for tribal students pursuing education in the residential school set-ups established by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) is a Government of India scheme for model residential schools for tribals (ST, Scheduled Tribes) across India. It is one of the flagship interventions of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India and was introduced in the year 1997-98 to ensure tribal students get access to quality education in the remote tribal areas.

The Ministry has been organizing EMRS Meets each year to provide tribal students a national platform to showcase their hidden talents in sports. It is a crucial occasion wherein tribal students from all across the country flock together to unleash their potential and capabilities on a national platform. This six-day’s event holds immense significance for NESTS as it is NESTS’ first year of holding the mega-event and third for the Ministry. The event holds great significance in unifying all the States and UTs which is quintessential for human interaction and exchange. Exuberating the spirit of KHELO INDIA, which is a national programme for development of sports, EMRS National sports meet inculcates a strong spirit of participation in sports amongst students that will go a long way in showcasing the tremendous potential students naturally possess and are adept at.