Financial Assistance of approx of about Rs. 1891 crore released under Sagarmala schemes, 151 projects sanctioned till date

The no. of Major Ports and Non-Major Ports in India are 12 and 217 respectively. Out of 217 Non-Major Ports, Cargo is being handled on 68 Non-Major Ports. All Major Ports are operational. All Non- Major Ports are under the administrative control of the respective State Government. Private Ports in the States are managed by State Governments through its State Maritime Boards. As per information provided by Maritime States, the list of Non- Major Ports run under PPP mode is at Annexure I.

Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways under Sagarmala Scheme has provided financial assistance to Major Ports/Non-Major Ports/State Maritime Boards / UTs for projects aligned with the objective of Sagarmala Programme. Ministry has till date sanctioned 151 projects under Sagarmala Scheme and funds of approx. Rs. 1891 Crores have been released till date. There is no provision of of Viability Gap Funding in Sagarmala Scheme.

The list of projects for which funds have been given by Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways under Sagarmala Scheme for State of Kerala is at Annexure-II.

Annexure-I

S.No

Name of the privately run Port in the state

Name of the Company running the port

State: Andhra Pradesh

1

Kakinada Deep Water Port

M/s Kakinada Sea Port Limited

2.

Gangavaram Port

M/s Gangavaram Port Limited

3.

Krishnapatnam Port

M/s Adani Krihsnapatnam Port Limited

State: Gujarat

1.

Pipavav Port

M/s Gujarat Port Pipavav Limited

2.

Mudra Port

M/s Adani Ports & SEZ limited

3.

Dahej Port

M/s Gujarat Chemical Port Limited

M/s Petronel LNG Limited

M/s Adani Petronet Private Limited

4

Hazira Port

M/s Hazira Port Private Limited

M/s Adani Hazira Port PvtLimted

State : Odisha

1.

Gopalpur Port

Ms/ Gopalpur Ports Limted

2.

Dhamara Port

M/s Dhamara Port Company Limited

State : Tamil Nadu

1

Katupalli Port

Marine Infrastructure Developer Private Limited

2

Ennore Minor Port

Coromandel International Limited

3

Marine Terminal within Cuddalore Port

ChemplastCuddaloreVinyls Limited

4

Thirukkadaiyur Port

PPN Power Generating Company Limited

5

Oil Jetty within Nagapattinam Port

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited

6

Koondankulam

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited

State: Maharashtra

1.

Dahanu

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd.

2.

Ulwa-Belapur

Ambuja Cements Ltd.

3.

Dharamtar

(port limit)

JSW Dharamtar Port Pvt. Ltd.

4.

Dharamtar

PNP Maritime Services Pvt. Ltd.

5.

Karanja

Karanja Terminal & Logistic Pvt. Ltd.

6.

Revdanda

JSW Salav Steel Ltd.

7.

Revdanda

Indo Energy International Ltd.

8.

Dighi-Rajpuri

Dighi Port Ltd.

9.

Bankot

Infrastructure Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

10.

Jaigad

(Sande Lavgan)

Angre Port Pvt. Ltd.

11.

Jaigad

(Dhamankhol Bay)

JSW Jaigarh Port Ltd.

12.

Ratnagiri

(Pawas bay)

Finolex Industries Ltd.

13.

Dabhol

Konkan LNG Ltd.

14.

Ratnagiri

(Bhagwatibunder)

Ultra Tech Cement Ltd.

15.

Redi

Redi Port Ltd.

Annexure-II

S.No

Name of Project

Implementing Agency

Project Cost (Rs. Cr)

Funds Sanctioned (Rs. Cr)

Fund Released (Rs. Cr)

1

Coastal Districts Skill Development Program – Phase 2 -Kerala

Ministry of Rural Development (DDU-GKY)

4.80

4.80

1.60

2

Reconstruction of South Coal Berth at Cochin Port for handling chemicals

Cochin Port Trust

19.19

8.85

7.97

3

Refurbishment and Capacity enhancement of  Coastal liquid terminal -COT and NTB at CoPT

Cochin Port Trust

20.00

14.96

14.45

4

Construction of Multipurpose Coastal Berth at Kollam

Kerala Maritime Board

19.00

7.24

6.52

5

Construction of Fishing Harbour at Thalai in Kannur District in Kerala

Harbour Engineering Department, Kerala

35.00

6.90

6.90

6

Construction of Mini Fishing HarbourChettuva in Thrissur District in Kerala

Harbour Engineering Department, Kerala

30.00

4.68

4.68

7

Fisheries Harbour at Cochin port

Cochin Port Trust

101.02

50.00

25.00

8

Development of RORO facilities for handling propylene and other cargo at Cochin Port

Cochin Port Trust

10.56

10.56

5.28

9

Development of Onshore Power Supply at COPT’

Cochin Port Trust

22.344

22.344

0.00

This information was given by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

