Kathmandu : Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has inducted two new ministers in his cabinet. The two ministers from Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) were appointed by President Ram Chandra Poudel on the recommendation of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

While Birendra Prasad Mahato has been appointed as Minister for Forest and Environment, Pramila Kumari has got the portfolio of Minister of State for Education, Science and Technology, according to a statement issued by the Office of President.