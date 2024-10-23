Prime Minister Modi meets with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met H.E. Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Kazan today on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit.

Prime Minister congratulated H.E. Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as the 9th President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He also welcomed Iran in the BRICS family. The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in various fields. Noting that the signing of the long-term contract of Chabahar Port is an important milestone in bilateral relations, the two leaders reaffirmed its significance for reconstruction and redevelopment of Afghanistan and enhancing trade and economic linkages with Central Asia.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional developments, including the situation in West Asia. Prime Minister expressed deep concern over the widening of the conflict and reiterated India’s call to de-escalate the situation. Prime Minister also emphasized on protection of civilians and the role of diplomacy in resolving the conflict.

The leaders agreed to continue their cooperation in various multilateral forums, including BRICS and SCO. Prime Minister invited President Pezeshkian to visit India at an early date. President Pezeshkian accepted the invitation.