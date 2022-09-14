Nepal Foreign Secretary Bharat Paudyal called on the External Affairs Minister of India Dr S Jaishankar at New Delhi.

Nepal Foreign Secretary Bharat Paudyal called on the External Affairs Minister of India Dr S Jaishankar this afternoon at the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi.

Foreign Secretary Mr. Bharat Raj Paudyal called on the External Affairs Minister of lndia H.E. Dr. S. Jaishankar this afternoon at the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi.

Matters of bilateral relations and cooperation, including the progress achieved in the implementation of the outcome of the high-level visits to edch other’s country by the

Rt.Hon. Prime Ministers of Nepal and lndia figured during the call on. Earlier today, Foreign Secretary Paudyal visited the Embassy of Nepal, New Delhi and

interacted with H.f . Ambassador Shankar P. Sharma and Embassy officials. Ambassador Dr. Sharma hosted dinner in honour of visiting Foreign Secretary and his

delegation. Foreign Secretary Paudyal is in New Delhi on an official visit at the invitation of the Foreign Secretary of lndia Shri Vinay Mohan Kwatra. Foreign Secretary Paudyal and and his delegation will return to Nepal tomorrow