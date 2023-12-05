Neeraj Pandey’s Romantic Drama “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!” Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu Set to Release on April 26, 2024

Mumbai, Dec 5 – Director Neeraj Pandey’s much-anticipated romantic drama “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!” featuring powerhouse talents Ajay Devgn and Tabu is scheduled to hit theaters on April 26, 2024.

Promising a distinctive musical love story, the film will traverse a 20-year timeline from 2002 to 2023. Renowned Golden Globe-winning composer MM Kreem is crafting an original soundtrack that promises to enhance the cinematic experience.

With extensive filming completed in Mumbai, the movie boasts an ensemble cast including Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari, adding depth to the narrative.

“Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!” is poised to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline and stellar performances, marking its release date for an eagerly anticipated cinematic journey on April 26, 2024.