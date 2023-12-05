Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Sanctions Rs 65 Crore for Tusura Airstrip Enhancement in Bolangir

Bhubaneswar, Dec 5 – Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has granted approval for a Rs 65 crore proposal aimed at the refurbishment of the Tusura Airstrip in Bolangir, an official confirmed on Tuesday.
The green light for this project came following persistent demands from the local community urging the enhancement of the airstrip’s facilities.
CM Shri @Naveen_Odisha has approved the modernisation plan of #Balangir's Tusura Airstrip and sanctioned ₹65 Cr for the project. #5T and Nabina Odisha Chairman Shri Kartik Pandian during his visit to #Balangir had received proposals from people for improvement of this airstrip.
Reports indicate that VK Pandian, the private secretary to Chief Minister Patnaik, had received numerous proposals from the residents of Bolangir during a visit in August. Among these proposals, the improvement of the Tusura Airstrip was a key highlight, emphasizing the significance and necessity of upgrading the infrastructure.
The sanctioned funds signify a step toward addressing the long-standing demand for the enhancement of the Tusura Airstrip, which holds importance for the local community and the region’s connectivity.