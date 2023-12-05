Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Sanctions Rs 65 Crore for Tusura Airstrip Enhancement in Bolangir

Bhubaneswar, Dec 5 – Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has granted approval for a Rs 65 crore proposal aimed at the refurbishment of the Tusura Airstrip in Bolangir, an official confirmed on Tuesday. The green light for this project came following persistent demands from the local community urging the enhancement of the airstrip’s facilities.

