Revanth Reddy Named Telangana’s New Chief Minister; Swearing-In Ceremony on December 7

New Delhi, Dec 5 – Revanth Reddy, the Telangana Congress chief known for his switch from the TDP in 2017 and leading a successful electoral campaign against the BRS, has been appointed as the new Chief Minister of the state.

The decision was officially announced at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. The 54-year-old leader’s swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 7 in Hyderabad.

While declaring Reddy’s appointment, Venugopal refrained from specifying details regarding the composition of the government and individuals expected to join the administration.

Revanth Reddy’s elevation to the position of Chief Minister marks a significant development within Telangana’s political landscape, reflecting the party’s strategic maneuvers and reshaping of leadership within the state.