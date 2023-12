Topping the list was ChatGPT, securing 49,490,406 pageviews, followed closely by ‘Deaths in 2023’ (42,666,860). The 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup emerged as the third most-read article, garnering 38,171,653 views, while the Indian Premier League secured the fourth spot with 32,012,810 views. Additionally, the film ‘Oppenheimer’ claimed the fifth position with 28,348,248 views.

India’s cricket fervor remained evident as the Cricket World Cup reappeared on the list at number six, amassing 25,961,417 pageviews. Bollywood also made its mark, with the film ‘Jawan’ occupying the eighth spot with 21,791,126 views. The 2023 Indian Premier League followed closely behind with 20,694,974 views, while the Shahrukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathan’ rounded off the top ten articles with 19,932,509 views.

The inclusion of these topics reflects the widespread interest in cricket, Bollywood cinema, and notable cultural events in India, solidifying their positions among the most sought-after information on Wikipedia throughout 2023.