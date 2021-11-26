Narayan Rane launches unique anti-bacterial fabric; Says, it will help create rural employment andcontribute to environment protection

New Delhi : Union Minister for MSME Narayana Rane today launched the unique anti-bacterial fabric developed by Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute, Jaipur, under KVIC.The fabric is treated with anti-bacterial agent extracted from cow dung which prevents bacterial growth in the fabric. Shri Rane said, this innovative fabric could be great use in hospitals and other medical facilities.

Rane said, KhadiPrakritik Paint is a unique product which can serve the twin objectives of employment generation as well as environment protection. It is eco-friendly and cost-effective. He added that his Ministry aims atsetting up KhadiPrakritik Paint units in every part of the country that will give a big boost to government’s rural employment initiatives.

The Minister directed the officials to explore feasibility of setting up plastic-mixed handmade paper units in rural areas for creating local employment. He said, this handmade paper unit developed by KVIC will go a long way in fighting the menace of single-use plastic. On the one hand, this will clear the plastic waste from nature and on the other hand, it will create thousands of new employment in the handmade paper industry and strengthen the rural economy.