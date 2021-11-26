ICAR-CIFA organised National Webinar on “Selective breeding for sustainable growth of aquaculture and way forward in India”

Kausalyaganga: National Webinar on “Selective breeding for sustainable growth of aquaculture and way forward in India” was organised by ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture on 25 November, 2021 under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav. The webinar was dedicated to offer tribute to Professor Trygve Gjedrem, pioneer aquaculture geneticist and father of selective breeding of aquaculture species. The objective of the webinar was to take stock of different programmes on genetic improvement of commercially important fish species those have been undertaken in India so far and to plan the way forward for future. More than 220 participants including researchers, academicians, students and other stakeholders from 24 states across the country had participated in the webinar.

Initially, Dr. Kanta Das Mahapatra, Principal Scientist, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar welcomed the dignitaries and participants. She gave a presentation citing the major contributions of Professor Trigve Gjedrem in aquaculture genetics. In his address, Dr. S. K. Swain, Director, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar emphasized for the application of Genetics and Biotechnology in enhancing ornamental fishery sector of India. He also shared his experience of developing shining barb through mass selection at ICAR-CIFA. Dr. J. K. Jena, Deputy Director General (Fishery Science), Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi in the opening remarks told that genetic improvement through selective breeding is one option to increase the aquaculture production and productivity in sustainable manner. He mentions that by replacing the local stock with improved strains the production can be increased with existing resources. He requested the panellist to prepare a road map for initiating new breeding programs for commercially important aquaculture species in India.

In her presentation Dr. Kanta Das Mahapatra gave detailed account of “Genetic improvement program for carps in India. “GI Scampi Selective breeding in India: Present status and Future prospects was presented by Dr. Bindu R. Pillai, Principal Scientist and HoD, APED, ICAR-CIFA. In the Panel Discussion, Former Director, ICAR-CIFA and DG, NACA, Dr. A. E. Eknath acted as Chairman and steered the panel discussion with emphasis on scaling up the existing selective breeding programmes in fishes in India. The former Director and Vice-Chancellor of ICAR-CIFE, Mumbai also expressed the education needs for taking ahead the selection programme in fishes. Dr. Y. Basavaraju shared his research experiences for the development of Amur Carp. Dr S. Jahageerdar, Principal Scientist, ICAR-CIFE, Mumbai narrated about the ongoing genetic improvement programmes of Magur and Common Carp. He has also emphasized the strength and weakness of the breeding programs in India and ways and means to improve the situation. Dr. G. Gopikrishna spoke about the selection of heritable genes while developing the improved variety of marine shrimp Penaeus monodon. Dr. P. K. Sahoo, Principal Scientist of ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar stressed upon selection for disease resistance against Aeromonas hydrophila in rohu carp in addition to phenotypic trait of growth performance. During the technical session, Dr. Debabrata Panda, Senior Scientist and Mr. Avinash Rasal, Scientist of ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar acted as rapporteurs and Dr J. K. Sundaray, Principal Scientist and Head, FGBD provided concluding remarks during technical session.

The event of National Webinar was coordinated by Dr. C. K. Misra, Principal Scientist, and it ended with formal vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Khuntia Murmu, Senior Scientist, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar.

