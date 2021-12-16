MVS Engineering joins forces with Tata Steel Foundation to deliver onsite oxygen generation plants for hospitals in Odisha and Jharkhand

New Delhi: In a significant boost to the Covid fightback as also respiratory and cardio-vascular care in the underprivileged regions of Odisha and Jharkhand, MVS Engineering has joined forces with Tata Steel Foundation. Under the tie-up, India’s leading onsite oxygen generation solutions provider has set up onsite oxygen generation plants for eleven hospitals covered by Tata Steel Foundation’s CSR initiative.

With a capacity of 50 Nm3/ hr or 833 LPM each, the installations would make medical oxygen available in-house to these hospitals. And each plant will serve nearly 160-170 beds. Of the eleven hospitals, eight are located in Odisha and three in Jharkhand. While both private and government-owned hospitals have been benefited in Odisha, the three hospitals to benefit in Jharkhand are Tata Group-owned.

The names of the eight hospitals in Odisha are as follows: Fakir Mohan Medical College & Hospital, Balasore; Department of Health, Buddha Vihar, Bhadrak; Department of Health (DHH), Govt office Marwari para Jharsuguda, Jharsuguda; Department of Health (DHH) Sonepur, Subarnpur; Rourkela Govt. Hospital, Rourkela; Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (SVPPGIP), Cuttack; Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati Medical College & Hospital, Berhampur, Ganjam; and Tata Steel Hospital, Joda, Kendujhar. The following hospitals in Jharkhand have been covered under this initiative: Tata Central Hospital, Ramgarh; Tata Central Hospital, Jamadoba, Dhanbad; and Tata Steel Hospital, Noamundi, West Singbhum.

“We are indeed delighted to have partnered with Tata Steel Foundation and established onsite oxygen generation plants in these hospitals in the two states. With these installations, the people in this relatively underprivileged and previously underserved region would get timely access to what is a truly lifesaving commodity, medical oxygen. During the devastating second wave, since liquid oxygen cylinders and tanks were found wanting in terms of availability as well as timely delivery, we have all been witness to nearly country-wide scenes where lack of timely supplies of oxygen or disruption in supplies had led to tragic and unforgettable consequences for people. With the setting up of these onsite generation plants, we sincerely hope that the chances of a repeat of such tragedies in these places would be vastly reduced while improving upon the delivery of respiratory and cardio-vascular care to patients. On the other hand, in light of the successful implementation of this project, we also look forward to forging many more such partnerships with Tata Steel Foundation in the coming future, said Siddharth Rastogi, Executive Director at MVS Engineering Pvt Ltd.

“When we decided to scout for a partner for this CSR initiative, given the need of the times and the sensitivity of the project, we had to be very careful with respect to selection of the implementation partner. However, MVS Engineering’s longstanding experience and track record in this field had made it easy for us to arrive at a decision. We are particularly pleased with the way the whole project was executed. As originally scheduled and quite in time, the plants were up and running at each of these hospitals. In addition, the post-implementation maintenance and service support has also been excellent,” said Mr Sourav Roy, Chief, Corporate Social Responsibility, Tata Steel Foundation.