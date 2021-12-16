Emami Realty launches two new projects in Kolkata

Kolkata : Emami Realty Ltd, a leading real estate developer of India, has announced the launch of two premium projects in Kolkata. The commercial project – Emami Business Bay is the new sought after, business address of Kolkata, located inSector-V Salt Lake City and Emami Aastha a bungalow township nestled in an urban forest is located at Bhasa, Near Joka in Kolkata. Both the Projects are situated at established locations in the east and south-west region of Kolkata with all necessary infrastructure in place.

Speaking on the launch, Dr Nitesh Kumar, MD & CEO of Emami Realty said, “Emami Realty has launched two premium projects in Kolkata. Through these two projects Emami Realty is going to offer a unique level of architectural and design excellence to the people of Kolkata. While Emami Astha as a bungalow township nestled amidst greenery at Bhasa near Joka will offer the residents a tranquil stay while at the same time staying connected with all city amenities, Emami Business Bay, a premium commercial space at Salt Lake Sector V is going to offer an ideal business address which every professional aspires for. We are happy to bring these two offering adding a distinctive value to the Kolkata landscape.”

Details about Emami Aastha

Emami Aastha, a bungalow township designed with the theme of an Urban forest, is envisaged to be a thick swathe of green, avenues of trees, and manicured lawns and islocated within the city limits but away fromKolkata’s crowded parts and is spread across 40 acres approx. The total project cost has been estimated to be around. Rs.300 Crore. Emami Aastha offers 423 premium bungalows for sale. The size of the plots being offered in Phase – 1 range from 2 to 2.46 Cottah.

Emami Aastha boasts of multi – dimensional green spaces, flanked by tall trees. The drive through the majestic gate, a walk along its undulating landscape with the sight and sound of nature allows the buyers to experience peace andtranquillity. Designed by Mr Sanjay Puri,a renowned architect with many accolades to his name, Emami Aastha not only provides a break from the humdrum of city life, it provides a balanced life style with all modern amenities like open gymnasium, air conditioned gym, jogging track, putting greens, fish&bird feeding area,yoga deck, floating café with cycling track, aroma and bougainvillea gardens, skating rink, rock climbing wall, sandpits, club,temple, water bodies, kid’s play area, senior citizen park, pet relief area etc., which compliment the green ambience and is carefully designed to freshen up the mind.

Bhasa Joka has positioned itself as the fastest growing Real Estate investment destination of South-west Kolkata. Located on Diamond Harbour Road, Joka is well connected to Howrah and Sealdah railway network, Dumdum Airport, major national highways and major business hubs of Kolkata. On-going Infrastructure development projects are widening of Diamond Harbour Road and Joka-BBD Bag metro which will improve the connectivity of the project.

Details of Emami Business Bay, the sought after Business Address of Kolkata

Strategically located in the heart of Sector V of Salt Lake City, the IT Business District of Kolkata, Emami Business Bay is built on over 1-acre land and offers premium office, retail and commercial space options to cater to all user requirements. Emami Business Bay boasts of 15 floors of modular office spaces to suit small office requirement along with scalable options and a height of 4 meterswhich gives the offices a unique expanse and panoramic view of the East Kolkata wetlands. The Elevation a first of its kind in Kolkata is designed with aluminium fins, which not only provide for heat insulation but creates a magnificent elevation.

The unique features of Emami Business Bay is a unique 15 storied atrium, giving an extra ordinary feel of light, filtering in through glass facades, glass lifts compliment the open wide corridors flanking the full height atrium. The entrance is designed with fibre-reinforced plastic and has a grand 5-starlook, catering to a plush guests waiting area.Restaurant,coffee shop, retail shops, will give the occupants unique seamless work, play,shop and dine experience. The terracecricket and soccerturfs,open airgym and café give a unique break from stress and make work a pleasure. 180 Offices,2 Restaurants,2Conferences, Coffee Shops, have all been thoughtfully designed keeping in mind vastu and unique user requirements. 205 car parks topped up with concierge services add to the convenience.