Mrs. Anu Garg, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of Odisha inaugurates IIA Leadership Conclave & Design Carnival 2023

Bhubaneswar – The Indian Institute of Architects, Odisha chapter, is proud to announce the commencement of the IIA Leadership Conclave & Design Carnival 2023, a two-day extravaganza with the theme “Samarth – Empowering Architecture.” The inaugural day of this prestigious event witnessed an inspiring lineup of speakers, dignitaries, technical sessions, panel discussions, competitions, cultural programs, and a captivating musical night.

Mrs. Anu Garg, IAS, Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary of the Government of Odisha, graced the event as the Chief Guest. Ar. Villas Avachat, President, IIA, added prestige to the occasion as the Guest of Honor. The event was also attended by Ar. Swopnadutta Mohanty, Chairman, IIA Odisha Chapter; Ar. Akshay Ku. Beuria, Secretary, IIA; Ar. Mousumi Nanda, Vice Chairman, IIA Odisha Chapter, and various other dignitaries from the architectural and design community.

Ar. Swopnadutta Mohanty, Chairperson, IIA Odisha Chapter, delivered a warm welcome address, setting the stage for a day filled with enriching experiences and discussions. The first day featured two engaging technical sessions. The first inaugural session was led by the master architect, Ar. Sanjay Mohe, while the second technical session was helmed by the eminent architects, Ar. Murali Murugan. These sessions provided valuable insights into the future of architecture and design.

A thought-provoking panel discussion added depth to the proceedings, with panelists including Add Er. J.K. Das , Managing Director, OBCC; Mr. Anil Dhir, Member of INTACH; Mr. Ramahari Jena, Senior Architect; LP Pattnaik, Eminent Tour Planner; Ar. Girdher Agarwal, Eminent Architect; Mr. Sujeet Bakul, Member of Bakul Foundation; Mr. Shiva Mohanty, Editor, New Indian Express; and Ar. Sangram Mohanty, Senior Architect. Their discussions touched upon various aspects of architecture, urban planning, and sustainability.

The event also featured exciting architectural and cultural competitions among students, showcasing the immense talent and creativity within the next generation of architects. The IIA Leadership Conclave & Design Carnival 2023 offers a unique platform with Participation of more than 600 Countrywide Delegates, Representation of Statewide Design Schools, Involvement of more than 200 Students of Architecture, Plenary Sessions featuring panel discussions with industry stakeholders and participation from Industry partners.

Ar. Swopnadutta Mohanty, Chairperson, IIA Odisha Chapter, said, “Samarth – Empowering Architecture is not just an event; it’s a call to action. Together, we strive to shape resilient, sustainable urban spaces that not only enrich lives but also safeguard our environment for generations to come. Join us in this transformative journey as we empower architecture to lead us into a brighter future.”

The theme, “Samarth – Empowering Architecture,” emphasizes the importance of collective vision and unwavering commitment to creating resilient spaces that withstand the test of time. This event not only equips IIA office bearers with essential skills and knowledge but also facilitates active interaction among national office bearers, council members, and representatives of various chapters, centers, and sub-centers.