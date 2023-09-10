Saswat Infra Unveils Its Latest Jewel: Saswat Riverside, Trisulia

Bhubaneswar – Saswat Infra, founded by industry visionary Swadesh Routray, is proud to announce the launch of its new flagship project, Saswat Riverside. This project marks a significant milestone for Saswat Infra and sets a new standard for luxury living in the Twin City’s Prime landmark – Trisulia.

Developed by a veteran of CREDAI, Swadesh Routray, Saswat Infra is committed to providing homes that reflect excellence and sophistication. With a vision to offer “Homes for now, Homes for ever,” Saswat Infra has a vision to create lifespaces that redefines modern living.

Strategically located, Saswat Riverside enjoys the advantage of being just a stone’s throw away from Odisha’s first metro, ensuring unparalleled connectivity for residents. The project’s prime location also offers breathtaking views, as it overlooks the picturesque Kathojodi River.

Saswat Riverside will feature a range of premium housing options, including 2, 3 BHK apartments, and penthouses. These homes are designed to provide residents with the utmost comfort and luxury, making every day a special experience.

Trisulia, an upcoming Twin City landmark, will be home to Saswat Riverside, making it a sought-after address for those who value both convenience and elegance.

“We are thrilled to introduce Saswat Riverside to the world. Our team has worked diligently to create a project that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our discerning customers,” said Mr. Swadesh Routray, Founder & Managing Director, Saswat Infra.

With a legacy of trust and a commitment to excellence, Saswat Infra’s Saswat Riverside is set to redefine the standards of urban living in the Twin City area. For more information, visit saswatinfrastructure.com/saswatriverside/ or contact our sales team at [9090988100].