Honda Cars India flags off its first mega delivery event for Honda Elevate

Hyderabad : Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), a leading manufacturer of premium cars in India has initiated mega delivery events of its newly launched mid size SUV Honda Elevate. The first of these events saw the delivery of 100 Honda Elevate SUVs in Hyderabad to customers today. This mega delivery event commences a series of similar events planned across major cities in coming days. Mr Yuichi Murata, Director – Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd was present at the special event.

Mr Yuichi Murata, Director – Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. stated, “We are excited to deliver our much-anticipated SUV, the Honda Elevate to our esteemed customers at this special and memorable mega delivery event. Today we are delivering 100 units of Elevate in Hyderabad followed by many more events in other cities in coming days. We are overwhelmed by the excitement and appreciation for the Honda Elevate. We believe the strong entry of Honda Elevate in the Indian SUV market will open up new vistas for our brand’s presence in the country. We welcome all Elevate customers into our Honda Family.”

Honda Cars India has planned to host several mega delivery events in various regions of the country, reaffirming its commitment to providing the best-in-class products and ownership experiences to customers nationwide.

The highly anticipated Honda Elevate has already made its presence felt on Indian roads. Offering a thrilling driving experience with class-leading comfort and in-cabin amenities, the Elevate is available at an introductory price ranging from INR 10,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) to INR 15,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-variant.

Designed with the concept of ‘Urban Freestyler’, the Honda Elevate boasts a bold and masculine design and is equipped with a powerful 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine paired with 6-speed MT and 7-speed CVT automatic transmissions. Its spacious interiors and advanced safety features, including Honda SENSING’s ADAS technology, ensure both comfortable and stress free drive. With four grades and ten vibrant colour combinations, the Honda Elevate offers a wide range of choices to customers.