KIIT TBI Hosts Regional Start-Up Workshop at BRAC University Dhaka

Dhaka : KIIT Technology Business Incubator (KIIT TBI) in Collaboration with the US Consulate Kolkata organized a two-day Regional Start-up Network (RSN) formative workshop at BRAC University Dhaka, Bangladesh on September 6 and 7.

The workshop witnessed active participation from the top 20 start-ups in Bangladesh, all of whom left with enhanced knowledge, valuable connections, and a renewed sense of purpose.

The workshop was graced by guests and speakers including Mr. Fahad Ifaz, CEO of iFarmer Asia, Mr. Biplob Ghosh Rahul, CEO of eCourier Ltd. and Dr. David Dowland, Registrar of BRAC University, aimed to empower emerging startups.

RSN’s mission is to provide them with invaluable insights, networking opportunities, and mentorship to accelerate their growth and leave a lasting imprint in the region.

Dr Mrutyunjay Suar, Director of KIIT TBI said that empowering startups and providing them with the necessary tools and mentorship is crucial for fostering innovation and driving economic growth in the region.

The event also provided a platform for start-up founders to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors. Each startup had the opportunity to receive personalised guidance from experienced mentors, helping them refine their business models, overcome challenges, and optimise their strategies for growth.