Mr. Niklaus Samuel Gugger, Member of Parliament, Switzerland called on Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh in New Delhi today

New Delhi : Mr. Niklaus Samuel Gugger, Member of Parliament, Switzerland called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh in New Delhi today. The two leaders discussed possibilities for extensive collaboration in fields like healthcare, telemedicine and technological advancements.

The visiting dignitary showed great interest in India’s New Education Policy and expressed his willingness in knowing about more aspects of the Policy. He also expressed interest in technological collaboration in various sectors and 25 technology hubs created by Ministry of Science & Technology, GoI for sustainable development goals.

Dr. Jitendra Singh noted that since India and Switzerland traditionally share cordial mutually trusted relations, it is easy for both the countries to engage with each other on ground of comfort already existing.

It is expected that a high-level delegation from Switzerland will visit India in October this year and there will be efforts to take the bilateral ties to a new height on issues concerning both sides which are mutually beneficial.

On this occasion, Dr. Jitendra Singh recalled his visit to Davos in 2018 when Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the World Economic Forum world conference. The Union Minister recalled the warm hospitality offered by the people of Switzerland.

After one-on-one discussion between the two leaders, the two sides met with their representatives. During the course of discussion, the Indian side informed the visiting side about the extensive work being done by Ministry of Earth Sciences, GoI in field of glaciers, to which Swiss representatives showed keen interest as this subject is equally important to Switzerland, as well.