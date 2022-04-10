NCPCR To Celebrate Pariksha Parv 4.0 From 11th April To 31stMay, 2022

New Delhi : Taking inspiration from Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha”, and continuing its endeavor towards making examinations a joyful activity, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will be celebrating Pariksha Parv- 4.0 from 11th April, 2022 to 31st May, 2022. NCPCR has been celebrating exams with its campaign ‘Pariksha Parv’ since 2019, intending to change the outlook of children towards exams stress and overcome their anxiety before exam result at a platform.

Pariksha Parv 4.0 is an endeavor for providing a platform for students, parents and teachers to share their thoughts and get guidance and important tips from the experts. In stressful times, talking about and sharing the uneasy and confusing thoughts would help mitigate stress and anxiety of students to a great extent.

This year, a multi-pronged approach shall be followed with the objective of reaching out to teachers and parents in addition to children. Pariksha Parv4.0 will include the following activities:

i) Live streaming sessions from 11th April, 2022 to 31st May, 2022 on Facebook,Twitter,YouTube of NCPCR and YouTube of Doordarshan National and New India Junction to enable students to interact with experts to reduce their exam stress and worries before exam results.

ii) SAMVEDNA- (1800-121-2830) is a toll-free Tele counseling service of NCPCR by trained Counsellors for COVID related stress which will now be extended for students to cope up with exam and result related queries, stress and anxiety.