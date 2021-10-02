MoU signed between Regional Ayurveda Research Institute and Sikkim Manipal University for collaborative research

New Delhi : To conduct collaborative research in mutually identified areas and promote research activities, Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sikkim Manipal University (SMU).

Dr.Shriprakash, Assistant Director-Incharge RARI, Gangtok and Dr. (Lt Gen) Rajan S Grewal, Vice Chancellor, SMU signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions.

At the MoU signing ceremony, SMU VC Dr. (Lt Gen) Grewal also asked RARI to open a unit at Central Reference Hospital of Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences in Gangtok. Dr.Shriprakash assured him for the same after getting an approval from the competent authority at New Delhi.

The MoU aims at promoting relations and mutual understanding between the two institutions to recognise their strengths in research and education in one or more disciplines of science, medical and allied health sciences.

The RARI and SMU also agreed on promotion and development of academic co-operation by jointly engaging in research and training programmes and jointly organize seminars, conferences and workshops on topics of mutual interest. Both the institutions also decided to explore opportunities to exchange information on research, training, learning material and other literature relevant to their educational and research activities.

Other officials present at the MoU signing ceremony included Dr.Rahul Dhanraj Ghuse,Research Officer (Ayurveda) and Dr.Ashok Sinha,Research Officer (Ayurveda) from RARI and SMU Registrar Dr. K. S. Sherpa, Dr Remon Chettri, OSD to VC, and Dr Pragya Kafley, I/C Blood Bank, Central Referral Hospital,SMIMS.