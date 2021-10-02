Plantation Drive organized at VOC Port

New Delhi : V.O. Chidambaranar Port, Tuticorin, organised a plantation drive today, in commemoration of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the Indian nation and in consonance with Government of India’s initiative ‘ Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, to commemorate the 75th year of Indian Independence.

The event commenced with planting of a sapling by T.K. Ramachandran, Chairman, V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust, at Port’s School premises. More than 100 saplings were planted by Heads of the Department, officers and staff of the Port and Port’s School teachers. The program was organized adhering all precautionary measures like maintaining social distance and wearing mask, in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Port has already developed greenery at an area of 620 acres and landscaping at various installations of the Port at an area of 7.6 acres. As a commitment towards ‘Maritime India Vision 2030’, of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Port has proposed to develop greenbelt by planting around 10,000 saplings in the Port area, to reduce carbon footprint, attenuate noise pollution and improve air quality.