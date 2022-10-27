MoU signed between NHIDCL and NIT Silchar

New Delhi : National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), a CPSE under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has signed MoU with NIT, Silchar on 26th October, 2022 for seeking and promoting innovative technologies to find pragmatic solutions to the challenges posed in the construction of highways facing extreme climatic conditions. The MoU was signed between Prof. Sivaji Bandyopadhyay , Director, NIT Silchar and Shri Chanchal Kumar, Managing Director, NHIDCL.

NHIDCL has signed Memorandum of Understandings with prestigious institutes like, CSIR-CRRI, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kanpur, IIT Patna, NIT Srinagar, NIT Agartala and NSDC during the current year 2022-23. NHIDCL has previously signed MoUs with IIT Bombay & IIT Guwahati and is in further discussions with other IITs, NITs for signing of such MoUs.