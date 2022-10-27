Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya receives 1,15,161 visitors upto 30th September

New Delhi : The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya located at Teen Murti Road, New Delhi received 1,15,161 visitors till 30th September. On 15th October 2022, a record breaking 3,233 number of visitors visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in a day . The Sangrahalaya was opened for public on 21st April 2022.

Prominent national leaders including President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister and other Union Cabinet Ministers, State Chief Ministers, Hon’ble Members of higher judiciary, diplomats and other dignitaries have visited the Sangrahalaya.

Some significant remarks by prominent visitors have found unanimous resonance amongst other visitors:

Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Former President

“This most impressively designed Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is an artistic memorial of the distinctive contribution of the former Prime Ministers and national leaders, along with that it is a timeless repository of independent India’s progress”.

Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Former Vice-President of India

“It also showcases and honours the diversity in our national leadership and thereby sends the message of inclusiveness, which is vital for a vibrant democracy like ours”.

Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

“Whosoever visits the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya will walk away with better understanding of the greatness of Indian democracy, its enormous form and possibility it offers”.

The Sangrahalaya displays a comprehensive and balanced perspective on post-independence history of India. The healthy mix of latest technology and historic artefacts has impressed one and all. The use of augmented reality and virtual reality has created an enthralling experience of its cutting-edge technology based content. This inclusive endeavour is also aimed at sensitizing the younger generation to the leadership role of all our Prime Ministers.

Educational institutions have been arranging visits of students to the Sangrahalaya. On 15th October 2022, 2044 students visited from 10 schools. Guided tours are provided with special attention to school groups by the Sangrahalaya staff. The remarks of Children’s Academy, Ghaziabad read as, “The tour was great. I got to know so much about our Prime Ministers. I am really mesmerized with the Museum collection.”

A new gallery on present Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is being added to the Sangrahalaya. It is scheduled for public viewing in January 2023. The light and sound show is also planned in November 2022 with an opening episode on space programme in India.

Quarterly Lecture Series by eminent academicians and public leaders on the life and achievements of the Prime Ministers is also planned. It will also present selected exhibits on such occasions. The first in the series will be on Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee by Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Ex-President of India.