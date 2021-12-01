More than 10 crore unorganized workers registered on E-shram portal in less than 100 days

New Delhi : Accelerating to record registrations the E-shram portal,the National Database of Unorganized Workers (UWs) which was launched on 26th August 2021 ,today crossed the mark of ten crores.

Acknowledging the accomplishment as a journey of “Sankalp Se Siddhi”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet message said that the strength of crores of workers and labourers of the country is becoming the cornerstone of New India today.

Ministry of Labour & Employment launched the eSHRAM portal (www.eshram.gov.in) for creating a National Database of Unorganized Workers (UWs) including construction workers, migrant workers, gig workers and platform workers, street vendors, domestic workers, agriculture workers, etc on 26th August 2021.

eSHRAM portal seeded with Aadhar will be used to deliver all the social security benefits of the Central and State Governments for the unorganized workers. All eligible registered workers on eSHRAM portal gets an Accidental Insurance cover of 2 Lacs under PMSBY from the date of issue of policy.

Government of India has provided registration facilities at doorstep of the unorganized worker. Common Service Centers (CSCs) are working as enrollment agency through its over 4 lakh centers across the the country. State Governments have also been on boarded over 17,337 State Seva Kendras with e-SHRAM portal to extend the outreach of the registration facility. The worker have also facility to self register through visiting on the eSHRAM Portal.Today,around 81 % registration is being done by CSC & SSKs and remaining 19 % through self registration. Nearly, 48 % registered workers are male and remaining 52 % workers are female. Transgender are also being registered on eSHRAM Portal. So far, 2,380 transgenders have been registered on eSHRAM.Around 61 % of registered workers belongs to 18-40 years of age group,while nearly 22% are in the age group of 40-50 years. Under e-SHRAM Portal, the occupation of the worker is being captured to provide identity to the workers with their occupations. It will facilitate Governments to devise social security welfare schemes to the all the segments of the unorganised workers. There are 30 broad sector categories activities and 190 broad families of occupations and around 400 occupations. Occupation is based on the National Classification of Occupation 2015. The registered workers from 10 leading setors are as under: S. Occupation Sector No No of Registrations Percentage 1 Agriculture 5,18,08,755 52.03% 2 Construction 1,18,16,563 11.87% 3 Domestic and Household Workers 91,51,144 9.19% 4 Apparel 63,75,456 6.40% 5 Miscellaneous 33,77,298 3.39% 6 Capital Goods & Manufacturing 32,15,877 3.23% 7 Automobile & Transportation 27,41,097 2.75% 8 Education 14,62,751 1.47% 9 Tobacco Industry 13,98,368 1.40% 10 Healthcare 13,25,556 1.33%