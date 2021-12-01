6 COVID19 positive cases reported after screening 3476 passengers from 11 international flights from “at risk” countries

New Delhi : On the first day of operation of the Guidelines for International Travelers issued by the Centre as public health response measures for control and management of the new reported variant of COVID-19, which has been designated as a Variant of Concern (VOC) by WHO, six passengers were reported to be COVID positive.

Total of 11 international flights landed at various airports of the country except Lucknow, from midnight to 4 pm today, from “at risk” countries. These carried 3476 passengers.

All 3476 passengers were administered RT PCR Tests, wherein only 06 passengers were found COVID19 positive.

The samples of the COVID19 positive passengers have been sent to INSACOG labs for Whole Genomic Sequencing. Government of India continues to keep track of the evolving situation, and supporting States/UTs in the fight against the pandemic through “whole of Government” approach.