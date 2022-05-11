‘Mitan Yojana’: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel handed over marriage registration certificate to two newly married couples of Ambikapur

New Delhi : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel showered his blessings on two newly married couples and handed over their marriage registration certificates under ‘Mukhyamantri Mitan Yojana’. He gave marriage registration certificates to Mr. Ahanan Tirkey and Mrs. Saju Tirkey and Mr. Abhishek Jaiswal and Mrs. Sapna Jaiswal, residents of Ambikapur Municipal Corporation area as a part of his meet-and-greet programme organized today at Ambikapur Vishram Bhawan.

It is worth mentioning that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Mitan Yojana’ on May Day at his residence office in Raipur. Through this scheme, all citizens, especially the elderly, disabled and non-illiterate, will be able to easily get 100 types of services sitting at home. At present, 13 types of services will be available in 14 municipal corporations. Citizens will get the benefit of services at their door-step with complete transparency within the stipulated time frame.

Under ‘Mukhyamantri Mitan Yojna’ citizens will get doorstep delivery of services like domicile certificate, caste certificate, income certificate, document copy, non-digitized (copy of land record), death certificate, marriage registration and certificate, birth certificate, and other citizen-centric services like shop and establishment registration, correction in birth, death, and marriage certificates. Urban Administration Minister Dr. Shiv Kumar Dahariya, Food and Culture Minister Mr. Amarjeet Bhagat, MLA Dr. Pritam Ram, State Women’s Commission President Mrs. Kiranmayee Nayak along with officials and common citizens were present on the occasion.