Complete the works of Mahakal Maharaj Temple Premises Expansion Project by May 20 : Chief Minister Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the works of the first phase of Shri Mahakal Maharaj Temple Premises Expansion Project should be completed by May 20. In view of the arrival of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the coming month for the inauguration of Mahakal Corridor, quality completion of all the works related to it should be ensured. Shri Chouhan was reviewing the works of the project this evening. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that he is soon reaching Ujjain to see the works. Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh was also present in today’s review.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan saw the presentation prepared by Collector Ujjain. He said that the works, whose physical progress is more than 90 percent but less than 100 percent, should be completed this week. Presently the works of Narsinghghat pumping station and pipeline (Kshipra river to Rudrasagar), sewer line in Rudrasagar catchment area, attractive lighting and sound system for Shri Mahakaleshwar temple Premises have been completed. Other major works include 93 percent in the first phase of Mahakal Maharaj temple Premises development plan, 95 percent in parking and land development, 95 percent work of protection of Mahakal gate and Ramghat ancient road, necessary lighting work for beautification on historical temples and heritage has been completed 98 percent.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the quality of works should be taken care of. Other arrangements related to the visit of Prime Minister like meeting and parking space, drinking water arrangements etc. should also be ensured. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Home Dr. Rajesh Rajoura, Additional Chief Secretary General Administration Shri Vinod Kumar, Director General of Police Shri Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shri Manish Rastogi, OSD Chief Minister Office Shri Yogesh Chaudhary, Principal Secretary Public Relations Shri Raghvendra Kumar Singh and Director Public Relations Shri Ashutosh Pratap Singh were present.