Ministry of Women and Child Development organizes various activities under Vigilance Awareness Week 2022 from 31st October to 06th November, 2022

New Delhi : The Ministry of Women and Child Development has been in the forefront of actively working towards prevention of corruption. In the move towards inculcating the true spirit of preventive vigilance and to encourage transparency of all records and all work, the Ministry has implemented 100% use of e-Office. Also, all the procurement done by the Ministry is through GeM Portal.

Ministry of Women and Child Development organizes Essay writing and poster making competitionsunder Vigilance Awareness Week 2022

Further, to sensitize the Government officials about the need for transparency and integrity, the Ministry organized activities in observation of Vigilance Awareness Week 2022 from 31.10.2022 to 06.11.2022 on the theme “Bhrashtachar Mukt Bharat – Viksit Bharat”, “Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation”. The Ministry carried out the following activities during the week:-