Total Eclipse of the Moon on 08th, 2022, Tuesday, 17 Kartika, 1944 Saka Era

New Delhi : A total lunar eclipse will occur on 8 November, 2022 (17 Kartika, 1944 Saka Era). The eclipse is visible from all places of India at the time of Moonrise. However, the beginning of the partial and total phases of the eclipse is not visible from any places of India as the phenomena will be in progress before Moonrise. Ending of both the total and the partial phases is visible from the eastern parts of the country. Only the ending of the partial phase is visible from the rest parts of the country.

This eclipse will be visible in the region covering South America, North America, Australia, Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean.

The eclipse will begin at 14 hr 39 min IST. The total eclipse will start at 15 hr 46 min IST. The ending time of totality is 17h 12m IST and the ending time of partial phase is 18h 19m IST.

For the cities in eastern parts of the country, like Kolkata and Guwahati, at the time of Moonrise, the total phase of the eclipse will be in progress. For Kolkata, the duration of totality from Moonrise time upto the end is 20 min and the duration from Moonrise time upto end of partial eclipse is 1 hr 27 min. For Guwahati, the duration of totality from Moonrise time upto end is 38 min and the duration from Moonrise time upto end of partial eclipse is 1 hr 45 min.

For the other cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Bengaluru, at the time of Moonrise, the partial eclipse after the end of totality will be in progress and for the above cities, the duration from the Moonrise time upto the end of partial eclipse will be 50 min, 18 min, 40 min and 29 min respectively.

The next lunar eclipse which will be visible from India is on 28th October, 2023 and the same is a partial eclipse. Last lunar eclipse which was visible from India was on 19 November, 2021 and it was a partial eclipse.

Lunar Eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only when a part of the moon comes under shadow of the Earth. A table relating to local circumstances of some places in India is appended separately for ready reference. (Source: Positional Astronomy Centre, Kolkata; India Meteorological Department)

TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE MOON, 8 NOVEMBER, 2022

PHASES OF ECLIPSE VISIBLE FROM CERTAIN PLACES OF INDIA

Places Moonrise Time (IST) Umbral phase begins at 14h 39m (IST) Totality begins at 15 h 46m (IST) Totality Ends at 17h 12m (IST) Umbral phase Ends at 18 h 19m ( IST) Duration of eclipse (from Moonrise time upto the end of umbral phase) h m h m h m h m h m h m Agartala 16 38 Beginning of partial phase is not visible as the phenomenon will be in progress before moonrise of any place in India Beginning of totality phase is not visible as the phenomenon will be in progress before moonrise of any place in India Visible Visible 1 41 Ahmadabad 17 56 * Visible 0 23 Aijawl 16 32 Visible Visible 1 47 Ajmer 17 43 * Visible 0 36 Allahabad 17 15 * Visible 1 04 Amritsar 17 33 * Visible 0 46 Bangalore 17 50 * Visible 0 29 Bhagalpur 16 54 Visible Visible 1 25 Bhopal 17 36 * Visible 0 43 Bhubaneswar 17 06 Visible Visible 1 13 Cannanore 18 01 * Visible 0 18 Chandigarh 17 23 * Visible 0 56 Chennai 17 39 * Visible 0 40 Cochin 17 59 * Visible 0 20 Cooch Behar 16 42 Visible Visible 1 37 Cuttack 17 05 Visible Visible 1 14 Darjeeling 16 46 Visible Visible 1 33 Dehradun 17 22 * Visible 0 57 Delhi 17 29 * Visible 0 50 Dibrugarh 16 17 Visible Visible 2 02 Dwarka 18 12 * Visible 0 07 Gandhinagar 17 55 * Visible 0 24 Gangtok 16 44 Visible Visible 1 35 Guwahati 16 34 Visible Visible 1 45 Gaya 17 03 Visible Visible 1 16 Haridwar 17 21 * Visible 0 58 Hazaribagh 17 02 Visible Visible 1 17 Hubli 17 55 * Visible 0 24 Hyderabad 17 40 * Visible 0 39 Imphal 16 26 Visible Visible 1 53 Itanagar 16 24 Visible Visible 1 55 Jaipur 17 37 * Visible 0 42 Jalandhar 17 28 * Visible 0 51 Jammu 17 31 * Visible 0 48 Kanyakumari 17 57 * Visible 0 22 Kavalur 17 42 * Visible 0 37 Kavaratti 18 11 * Visible 0 08 Kohima 16 24 Visible Visible 1 55 Kolhapur 17 59 * Visible 0 20 Kolkata 16 52 Visible Visible 1 27 Koraput 17 21 * Visible 0 58 Kozikode 17 59 * Visible 0 20

* Indicates Moon rises after the corresponding phenomenon (i.e. corresponding phenomenon is not visible)

Source: Positional Astronomy Centre, Kolkata; India Meteorological Department

Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India

Places Moonrise Time (IST) Umbral phase begins at 14h 39m (IST) Totality begins at 15 h 46m (IST) Totality Ends at 17h 12m (IST) Umbral phase Ends at 18 h 19m ( IST) Duration of eclipse (from Moonrise time upto the end of umbral phase) h m h m h m h m h m h m Lucknow 17 16 Beginning of partial phase is not visible as the phenomenon will be in progress before moonrise of any place in India Beginning of totality phase is not visible as the phenomenon will be in progress before moonrise of any place in India * Visible 1 03 Madurai 17 52 * Visible 0 27 Mangalore 18 01 * Visible 0 18 Midnapore 16 57 Visible Visible 1 22 Mount Abu 17 53 * Visible 0 26 Mumbai 18 01 * Visible 0 18 Murshidabad 16 49 Visible Visible 1 30 Muzaffarpur 16 59 Visible Visible 1 20 Mysore 17 54 * Visible 0 25 Nagpur 17 32 * Visible 0 47 Nalgonda 17 37 * Visible 0 42 Nasik 17 56 * Visible 0 23 Nellore 17 38 * Visible 0 41 Nowgong 17 25 * Visible 0 54 Panaji 17 59 * Visible 0 20 Patna 17 01 Visible Visible 1 18 Pondicherry 17 42 * Visible 0 37 Pune 17 58 * Visible 0 21 Port Blair 16 49 Visible Visible 1 30 Puri 17 07 Visible Visible 1 12 Raipur 17 22 * Visible 0 57 Rajamundry 17 25 * Visible 0 54 Rajkot 18 05 * Visible 0 14 Ranchi 17 03 Visible Visible 1 16 Sambalpur 17 12 * Visible 1 07 Shillong 16 33 Visible Visible 1 46 Shimla 17 24 * Visible 0 55 Sibsagar 16 20 Visible Visible 1 59 Silchar 16 31 Visible Visible 1 48 Siliguri 16 46 Visible Visible 1 33 Silvassa 17 58 * Visible 0 21 Srinagar 17 29 * Visible 0 50 Sringeri 17 57 * Visible 0 22 Tamelong 16 25 Visible Visible 1 54 Thanjavur 17 46 * Visible 0 33 Thiruvanantapuram 17 58 * Visible 0 21 Trichur 17 57 * Visible 0 22 Udaipur 17 49 * Visible 0 30 Ujjain 17 43 * Visible 0 36 Vadodara 17 54 * Visible 0 25 Varanasi 17 10 Visible Visible 1 09 Vijayawada 17 33 * Visible 0 46

