Total Eclipse of the Moon on 08th, 2022, Tuesday, 17 Kartika, 1944 Saka Era

New Delhi : A total lunar eclipse will occur on 8 November, 2022 (17 Kartika, 1944 Saka Era). The eclipse is visible from all places of India at the time of Moonrise. However, the beginning of the partial and total phases of the eclipse is not visible from any places of India as the phenomena will be in progress before Moonrise. Ending of both the total and the partial phases is visible from the eastern parts of the country. Only the ending of the partial phase is visible from the rest parts of the country.

This eclipse will be visible in the region covering South America, North America, Australia, Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean.

The eclipse will begin at 14 hr 39 min IST. The total eclipse will start at 15 hr 46 min IST. The ending time of totality is 17h 12m IST and the ending time of partial phase is 18h 19m IST.

For the cities in eastern parts of the country, like Kolkata and Guwahati, at the time of Moonrise, the total phase of the eclipse will be in progress. For Kolkata, the duration of totality from Moonrise time upto the end is 20 min and the duration from Moonrise time upto end of partial eclipse is 1 hr 27 min. For Guwahati, the duration of totality from Moonrise time upto end is 38 min and the duration from Moonrise time upto end of partial eclipse is 1 hr 45 min.

For the other cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Bengaluru, at the time of Moonrise, the partial eclipse after the end of totality will be in progress and for the above cities, the duration from the Moonrise time upto the end of partial eclipse will be 50 min, 18 min, 40 min and 29 min respectively.

The next lunar eclipse which will be visible from India is on 28th October, 2023 and the same is a partial eclipse. Last lunar eclipse which was visible from India was on 19 November, 2021 and it was a partial eclipse.

Lunar Eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only when a part of the moon comes under shadow of the Earth. A table relating to local circumstances of some places in India is appended separately for ready reference. (Source: Positional Astronomy Centre, Kolkata; India Meteorological Department)

TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE MOON, 8 NOVEMBER, 2022

 

PHASES OF ECLIPSE VISIBLE FROM CERTAIN PLACES OF INDIA

 

Places Moonrise Time

(IST)

 Umbral phase

begins at

14h 39m (IST)

 Totality

begins at

15 h 46m (IST)

 Totality

Ends at

17h 12m (IST)

 Umbral phase

Ends at

18 h 19m

( IST)

 Duration of eclipse (from Moonrise time upto the end of umbral phase)
       h     m h       m h        m h        m h        m h        m
Agartala 16   38  

Beginning of partial phase is not visible as the phenomenon will be in progress before moonrise of any

place in India

  

Beginning of totality phase is not visible as the phenomenon will be in progress before moonrise of any

place in India

 Visible Visible 1       41
Ahmadabad 17   56 * Visible 0       23
Aijawl 16   32 Visible Visible 1       47
Ajmer 17   43 * Visible 0       36
Allahabad 17   15 * Visible 1       04
Amritsar 17   33 * Visible 0       46
Bangalore 17   50 * Visible 0       29
Bhagalpur 16   54 Visible Visible 1       25
Bhopal 17   36 * Visible 0       43
Bhubaneswar 17   06 Visible Visible 1       13
Cannanore 18   01 * Visible 0       18
Chandigarh 17   23 * Visible 0       56
Chennai 17   39 * Visible 0       40
Cochin 17   59 * Visible 0       20
Cooch Behar 16   42 Visible Visible 1       37
Cuttack 17   05 Visible Visible 1       14
Darjeeling 16   46 Visible Visible 1       33
Dehradun 17   22 * Visible 0       57
Delhi 17   29 * Visible 0       50
Dibrugarh 16   17 Visible Visible 2       02
Dwarka 18   12 * Visible 0       07
Gandhinagar 17   55 * Visible 0       24
Gangtok 16   44 Visible Visible 1       35
Guwahati 16   34 Visible Visible 1       45
Gaya 17   03 Visible Visible 1       16
Haridwar 17   21 * Visible 0       58
Hazaribagh 17   02 Visible Visible 1       17
Hubli 17   55 * Visible 0       24
Hyderabad 17   40 * Visible 0       39
Imphal 16   26 Visible Visible 1       53
Itanagar 16   24 Visible Visible 1       55
Jaipur 17   37 * Visible 0       42
Jalandhar 17   28 * Visible 0       51
Jammu 17   31 * Visible 0       48
Kanyakumari 17   57 * Visible 0       22
Kavalur 17   42 * Visible 0       37
Kavaratti 18   11 * Visible 0       08
Kohima 16   24 Visible Visible 1       55
Kolhapur 17   59 * Visible 0       20
Kolkata 16   52 Visible Visible 1       27
Koraput 17   21 * Visible 0       58
Kozikode 17   59 * Visible 0       20

 

* Indicates Moon rises after the corresponding phenomenon (i.e. corresponding phenomenon is not visible)

 

Source: Positional Astronomy Centre, Kolkata; India Meteorological Department

Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India

PHASES OF ECLIPSE VISIBLE FROM CERTAIN PLACES OF INDIA

 

Places Moonrise Time

(IST)

 Umbral phase

begins at

14h 39m (IST)

 Totality

begins at

15 h 46m (IST)

 Totality

Ends at

17h 12m (IST)

 Umbral phase

Ends at

18 h 19m

( IST)

 Duration of eclipse (from Moonrise time upto the end of umbral phase)
 
        h     m h       m h        m h        m h        m h        m
Lucknow 17   16  

Beginning of partial phase is not visible as the phenomenon will be in progress before moonrise of any

place in India

  

Beginning of totality phase is not visible as the phenomenon will be in progress before moonrise of any

place in India

 * Visible 1       03
Madurai 17   52 * Visible 0       27
Mangalore 18   01 * Visible 0       18
Midnapore 16   57 Visible Visible 1       22
Mount Abu 17   53 * Visible 0       26
Mumbai 18   01 * Visible 0       18
Murshidabad 16   49 Visible Visible 1       30
Muzaffarpur 16   59 Visible Visible 1       20
Mysore 17   54 * Visible 0       25
Nagpur 17   32 * Visible 0       47
Nalgonda 17   37 * Visible 0       42
Nasik 17   56 * Visible 0       23
Nellore 17   38 * Visible 0       41
Nowgong 17   25 * Visible 0       54
Panaji 17   59 * Visible 0       20
Patna 17   01 Visible Visible 1       18
Pondicherry 17   42 * Visible 0       37
Pune 17   58 * Visible 0       21
Port Blair 16   49 Visible Visible 1       30
Puri 17   07 Visible Visible 1       12
Raipur 17   22 * Visible 0       57
Rajamundry 17   25 * Visible 0       54
Rajkot 18   05 * Visible 0       14
Ranchi 17   03 Visible Visible 1       16
Sambalpur 17   12 * Visible 1       07
Shillong 16   33 Visible Visible 1       46
Shimla 17   24 * Visible 0       55
Sibsagar 16   20 Visible Visible 1       59
Silchar 16   31 Visible Visible 1       48
Siliguri 16   46 Visible Visible 1       33
Silvassa 17   58 * Visible 0       21
Srinagar 17   29 * Visible 0       50
Sringeri 17   57 * Visible 0       22
Tamelong 16   25 Visible Visible 1       54
Thanjavur 17   46 * Visible 0       33
Thiruvanantapuram 17   58 * Visible 0       21
Trichur 17   57 * Visible 0       22
Udaipur 17   49 * Visible 0       30
Ujjain 17   43 * Visible 0       36
Vadodara 17   54 * Visible 0       25
Varanasi 17   10 Visible Visible 1       09
Vijayawada 17   33 * Visible 0       46

* Indicates Moon rises after the corresponding phenomenon (i.e. corresponding phenomenon is not visible)

