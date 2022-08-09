Ministry of Tribal Affairs organizes ‘Samvaad’ a virtual interaction of EMRS students of 378 schools with Union Minister Shri Arjun Munda

New Delhi : Ministry of Tribal Affairs organized ‘Samvaad’ a virtual interaction of students of Eklavya Model Residential Schools with Union Minister Shri Arjun Mundaand Minister of state for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Shri Bisweshwar Tuduon the occasion of International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples. 378 EMRSs joined today’s interaction session virtually.

On the occasion, Tribal Affairs Secretary Shri Anil Kumar Jha, and officials from EMRSs’, NEST were present. The event started with EMRS students from Kujra, Jharkhand presenting a welcome song.

Students from EMRSs while interacting with Shri Arjun Munda expressed their happiness on Smt. Droupadi Murmu being appointed as the first tribal President of our country since independence. While answering questions from students, Union minister Shri Arjun Mundastated that Government has taken up the challenge of education of tribal population in mission mode and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs is working to catapult them to international levels. These schools will provide quality education for all round development of the tribal students. He also informed that scholarships are available to tribal students for higher education including overseas education and M/o Tribal Affairs provides 100 percent scholarship to students for the same.

In his address, Shri Arjun Munda said, as today we are celebrating International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, it is a proud moment that Smt. Droupadi Murmu, a tribal woman has been elected as President of India and her journey is an inspiration for all the tribals of India. On this special day, he further mentioned that, her election as president showcases the strength of Indian democracy.

Shri Arjun Munda appealed to all the EMRS students, to write an essay about Birsa Munda, and other tribal heroes to celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav this year, and send it to the ministry. He further said that the tribal culture understands the importance of Jal, Jungle and Jameen, and he urged all the EMRS students to plants trees in their schools, villages to conserve their environment and inspire others to take up the plantation drive.

Shri Arjun Munda also urged nearly 1 lakh EMRS students to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

On the occasion MoS for Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bisweshwar Tudu said that, teachers and administration must ensure that, along with good marks, students must develop as good citizens and good human beings also. He added, that while following western culture, students must not forget their own culture. He also appealed to the students to contribute yo nation building.

Tribal Affairs Secretary Shri Anil Kumar Jha said that education opens the door of success by ensuring all round development of the person. Each school and studentmust set its own goals and try to excel them, he urged.