First Meeting of Advisory Committees for Integrated Steel Plants and Secondary Sector industry held under Chairpersonship of Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of Steel & Civil Aviation

New Delhi : The Union Minister of Steel & Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia chaired a meeting of the two Advisory Committees formed for Integrated Steel Plants and the Secondary Steel industry yesterday. The Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste was also present at the meeting. Eminent members of the steel industry, associations, academia, senior retired officials from the Government are members of the Committees.

In the first meeting held yesterday, it was decided that these Committees shall deliberate on the issues of importance pertaining to the steel sector.

Addressing the members of the Committee, the Minister emphasised that the mantra of the Government is to make decision-making participatory. There is a great amount of interplay between various other sectors including logistics, coal & mines, the State Governments etc. The purpose of forming Advisory Committees is to ensure active participation of stakeholders to listen to the issues and possible course of action directly from the stakeholders, which will ensure success of steel sector.

Issues to be dealt on priority were identified by both the Advisory Committees.

Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia urged the industry to take active part in the Advisory Committees and said that the periodicity of the meetings will depend upon the industry’s desire to push forward to resolve issues common to the sector.

Thanking the Minister, the Committee members welcomed the idea of formation of the Committees and assured full cooperation for robust development of the sector and achieving the targets set in the National Steel Policy 2017.