Ministry of Tribal Affairs organised One Day Mega Health Camp ‘Abua Bugin Hodmo-Our Better Health’ at Saraikela Kharsawan, Jharkhand

New Delhi : The Ministry of Tribal Affairs successfully hosted a free One-Day Mega Health Camp – ‘Abua Bugin Hodmo’ (‘Our Better Health’), at Seraikela Kharsawan on 4th December 2022. This is the second successful health camp to offer improved healthcare services to the tribal people in the state after the Khunti camp’s success in June.

The Mega Health Camp was jointly organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Ayush, Tata Steel Foundation and the District Administration, envisaging better health and related facilities for the tribal society. The programme had notable participation from Shri Arjun Munda, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Shri Champai Soren, Minister of Transport, Government of Jharkhand, Shri Bidyut Baran Mahato, Member of Parliament (Jamshedpur), Smt. R Jaya, Additional Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and Shri Arwa Rajkamal, District Deputy Commissioner.

The massive crowd that arrived from all over the district for medical check-ups by doctors and medical specialists from several renowned hospitals, who rendered their services at the camp, demonstrated unparalleled enthusiasm for the camp.

Union Minister Shri Arjun Munda stated in his speech that health services are being expanded to rural regions so that people may receive quality medical care close to home. Additionally, he stated that this event is creating patient data bank, which will thereafter be tracked for follow up treatment of ailments, if required. Despite just lasting a single day, the event was planned with a broad scope in mind. He also stated that the camp aimed at creating awareness about the importance of health and wellness in our daily lives.

Shri Arjun Munda guided the effective organisation of the health camp. The people were grateful to receive free medicines in addition to medical consultation and diagnostic services. Many of the Divyangjan at this programme also received tricycles and assistive devices. Further, Shri Arjun Munda, visited the Mobile Cancer Treatment Centre in the Mega Health Mela. The Centre screened women for Lung, Breast and Cervical Cancer.

Shri Champai Soren, Minister of Transport, Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste, and Backward Class Welfare (Jharkhand), present on the occasion, said that the good health of the general public is necessary for the development of the country and society. He said that the record public participation in this event shows that the Ministry of Tribal Affairs event has been very successful in achieving its objectives.

At the event, Smt. R Jaya, Additional Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs said , “Our efforts are towards the better health of our tribal communities; hence we have organised this Mega Health Mela. We urge all the citizens to visit the Mela and get quality medical treatments from the experts.”

At the fair’s venue, special provisions were also prepared for the issuance of golden cards, under the Ayushman Bharat plan. At the Mega health camp, the Ayushman Bharat Golden Card was granted to many people.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, National Health Mission, Ministry of AYUSH, Tata Steel Foundation, and District Administration all contributed to the event. Through this, renowned medical professionals from Apollo, Fortis, Maulana Azad Medical College, AIIMS, and other notable institutions travelled to isolated tribal communities to evaluate and diagnose various disorders. The participation of TRIFED, NSTFDC, and EMRS was also crucial to the camp’s success.

The camp reportedly saw around 20,000 people receiving treatment and undergoing health check- ups. In the camp, medical professionals present at the Eye Camp at the Mega Health Mela in Saraikela, Jharkhand treated patients with eye ailments. To ensure correct vision, about 20,000 spectacles were distributed among the people.

Yoga was also performed by the public who attended the Mega Health Camp in Saraikela, to further the message of better health for all.

This health camp’s primary objective has been to reduce the burden of three groups of diseases that seriously impair the health of the members of tribal group. TB, leprosy, HIV, hepatitis, and other contagious diseases fall under the first category. Breast and uterine cancer, sickle cell disease, heart disease, skin conditions, nervous system disorders, and dental problems fall under the second category. The third category includes malnutrition and adolescent health, including maternal and child health nutrition (MCHN+A). In the health camp, screening for these diseases and taking action to diagnose and prevent them were undertaken.

By ensuring improved health for our tribal population, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs is making significant contributions to India’s health and strength.