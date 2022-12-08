Jeevan Kumar, who studied abroad in the University of Technology, Sydney through the National Overseas Scholarship Scheme of DEPwD

New Delhi : I am so thankful for the Department of social Justice and empowerment for providing me an opportunity to study abroad through national overseas scholarship scheme. I got excellent opportunity to upgrade my skills at University of technology Sydney ranked 150 in QS world University rankings. Subjects I studied at UTS was of my particular interest and the delivery of method was very effective and helpful in strengthening existing and new skills. Besides the CAD make knowledge of course subjects I learnt essential soft skills such as resume and cover letter writing, facing interviews and decision making to name a few. I would say masters degree from UTS come up with my overall career development. I was always very passionate about hydropower plant engineering and it was my dream to work with a reputed organisation to establish my career in the field of hydropower. After completing my masters and facing several interviews was different organisation currently i am working with General Electric as site supervisor for the renovation and maintenance of snowy hydro murray-1 Powerhouse. During my graduate project I contributed and successfully published a review paper on State of the art biogas purification technologies.