Ministry of Tribal Affairs implements a dedicated Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) “Scheme of Development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups” aimed at planning for the socio-economic development of the PVTGs

There are 75 groups of most vulnerable sections amongst the tribals who are classified as the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) spread over 18 States and the Union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands. These groups are eligible for all the development and welfare schemes that are available to all citizens of India. They are also eligible for the STC of the Central and State Governments, as well as the schemes implemented by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Tribal Welfare Departments of the State Governments.

Ministry of Tribal Affairs implements a dedicated Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) “Scheme of Development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups” which, inter-alia, aims at planning for the socio-economic development of the PVTGs tribal communities in a comprehensive manner while retaining their culture and heritage by adopting habitat development approach to fill in the critical gaps in development. Under this scheme, funds are released as a measure of gap filling interventions in accordance with the Conservation-Cum-Development (CCD) Plans prepared by the State Governments in diverse sectors i.e. education, housing, livelihood, drinking water, agricultural development, roads, health, installation of non-conventional sources of energy for lighting purpose, conservation of culture and traditional practices, etc. The projects/activities taken up under this scheme are demand driven in nature.

Further, Ministry of Tribal Affairs is also implementing a scheme of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) to provide quality education to Scheduled Tribes (ST) students including PVTG students (Class 6th to 12th) in remote areas to enable them to access the best opportunities in education and to bring them at par with the general population. As on date, 688 schools have been sanctioned by the Ministry, out of which 392 are reported to be functional. As per provision. 5% seat in each of the EMRSs is reserved for PVTG students only.

25 seats out of total 750 seats have been reserved for the PVTGs under scholarship scheme for Fellowship for pursuing M.Phil and Ph.D. 03 seats out of 20 seats are reserved for PVTGs in National Overseas Scholarship to pursue Post Graduation, Ph.D and Post-Doctoral study abroad.The highest number of communities categorized as PVTGs in the country is found in Odisha (13 communities).

Annexure-I

Statement of funds released & Utilization under the Scheme of Development of PVTGs, State-wise and Year-wise.

(Rs. in lakh) S. No. Name of State FY 2019-20 FY 2020-21 FY 2021-22 Released

Fund Utilized Fund Released

Fund Utilized Fund Released

Fund Utilized Fund 1 Andhra Pradesh 3713.43 3713.43 1245.51 258.60 1829.60 0.00 2 A & N Islands 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 252.11 0.00 3 Bihar 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 4 Chhattisgarh 1311.35 1311.35 989.32 989.32 996.90 0.00 5 Gujarat 429.05 429.05 552.20 552.20 761.80 405.62 6 Jharkhand 847.00 847.00 1777.29 1777.29 1696.93 0.00 7 Karnataka 1933.01 1933.01 438.46 240.50 661.17 217.50 8 Kerala 0.00 0.00 88.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 9 Madhya Pradesh 12064.89 8098.45 2188.11 0.00 2888.69 0.00 10 Maharashtra 2510.00 841.96 1411.66 204.62 0.00 0.00 11 Manipur 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 12 Odisha 976.38 976.38 1202.00 1202.00 1197.00 299.38 13 Rajasthan 968.10 968.10 968.00 914.24 706.17 706.17 14 Tamil Nadu 819.48 550.68 551.08 492.30 1967.81 1547.48 15 Telangana 538.50 538.50 1460.50 1460.50 1193.04 588.95 16 Tripura 1960.82 1855.12 231.43 231.43 1481.71 936.65 17 Uttar Pradesh 0.00 0.00 82.04 0.00 0.00 0.00 18 Uttarakhand 489.53 26.52 295.00 295.00 367.07 0.00 19 West Bengal 437.47 437.47 519.40 519.40 0.00 0.00 Grand Total 28999.00 22527.02 14000.00 9137.40 16000.00 4701.75

Annexure- II