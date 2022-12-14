WPI based inflation is 5.85% (Provisional) for November, 2022 (over November, 2021) against 8.39% recorded in October, 2022

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Index (WPI) number is 5.85% (Provisional) for the month of November, 2022 (over November, 2021) against 8.39% recorded in October, 2022. Decline in rate of inflation in November, 2022 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of food articles, basic metals, textiles, chemicals & chemical products and paper & paper products as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year. The index numbers and inflation rate for the last three months of all commodities and WPI components are given below:

Index Numbers & Annual Rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y in %)* All Commodities/Major Groups Weight (%) Sep-22 (F) Oct-22 (P) Nov-22 (P) Index Inflation Index Inflation Index Inflation All Commodities 100.0 151.9 10.55 152.5 8.39 152.1 5.85 I. Primary Articles 22.6 175.9 11.54 181.0 11.04 177.7 5.52 II. Fuel & Power 13.2 158.4 33.11 155.2 23.17 159.6 17.35 III. Manufactured Products 64.2 142.2 6.12 141.9 4.42 141.5 3.59 Food Index 24.4 175.1 8.02 177.5 6.48 174.3 2.17

Note: P: Provisional, F: Final, *Annual rate of WPI inflation calculated over the corresponding month of previous year

The month over month change in WPI index for the month of November, 2022 stood at (-)0.26% as compared to October, 2022. The monthly change in WPI index for last six-month is summarized below:

Month Over Month (M-o-M in %) change in WPI Index# All Commodities/Major Groups Weight Jun-22 Jul-22 Aug-22 Sep-22 Oct-22 (P) Nov-22 (P) All Commodities 100.00 0.26 -0.9 -0.52 -0.85 0.39 -0.26 I. Primary Articles 22.62 1.68 -2.42 0.68 -1.35 2.9 -1.82 II. Fuel & Power 13.15 2.14 -0.3 -4.44 -0.5 -2.02 2.84 III. Manufactured Products 64.23 -0.76 -0.49 0 -0.7 -0.21 -0.28 Food Index 24.38 1.03 -1.8 1.15 -0.62 1.37 -1.8

Note: P: Provisional, #Monthly rate of change, based on month over month (M-o-M) WPI calculated over the preceding month

Month over Month Change in Major Groups of WPI:

Primary Articles (Weight 22.62%):- The index for this major group declined by 1.82% to 177.7 (provisional) in November, 2022 from 181.0 (provisional) for the month of October, 2022. Prices of Minerals (5.98%), Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas (0.29%) and Non-food Articles (0.18%) increased in November, 2022 as compared to October, 2022. Prices of Food Articles (3.07%) declined in November, 2022 as compared to October, 2022.

Fuel & Power (Weight 13.15%):- The index for this major group increased by 2.84% to 159.6 (provisional) in November, 2022 from 155.2 (provisional) for the month of October, 2022. Prices of Mineral Oils (3.61%) and Electricity (2.42%) increased in November, 2022 as compared to October, 2022.

Manufactured Products (Weight 64.23%):- The index for this major group declined by 0.28% to 141.5 (provisional) in November, 2022 from 141.9 (provisional) for the month of October, 2022. Out of the 22 NIC two-digit groups for Manufactured products, 11 groups have witnessed increase in prices while 10 groups have witnessed decrease in prices. Index of 2 groups has remained unchanged. The increase in price is mainly contributed by food products; fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment; other manufacturing; other non-metallic mineral products; machinery and equipment etc. Some of the groups that have witnessed decrease in prices are basic metals; textiles; chemicals and chemical products; paper and paper products; rubber and plastics products; in November, 2022 as compared to October, 2022.

WPI Food Index (Weight 24.38%): The Food Index consiing of ‘Food Articles’ from Primary Articles group and ‘Food Product’ from Manufactured Products group have decreased from 177.5 in October, 2022 to 174.3 in November, 2022. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 6.48% in October, 2022 to 2.17% in November, 2022.

Final index for the month of September, 2022 (Base Year: 2011-12=100): For the month of September, 2022 the final Wholesale Price Index and inflation rate for ‘All Commodities’ (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 151.9 and 10.55% respectively. The details of all India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation for different commodity groups for November, 2022 are at Annex I. The Annual rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y) based on WPI for different commodity groups in the last six months are at Annex II. WPI for different commodity groups in the last six months is at Annex III.

Response Rate: The WPI for November, 2022 have been compiled at a weighted response rate of 85.0 percent, while the final figure for September, 2022 is based on the weighted response rate of 93.2 percent. The provisional figures of WPI will undergo revision as per the final revision policy of WPI. This press release, item indices, and inflation numbers are available at our home page http://eaindustry.nic.in.

Next date of Press Release: WPI for the month of December, 2022 would be released on 16/01/2023.

Note: The DPIIT released index numbers of wholesale price in India on monthly basis on 14th of every month (or next working day) with a time lag of two weeks of the reference month, and the index numbers is compiled with data received from institutional sources and selected manufacturing units across the country. This press release contains WPI (Base Year 2011-12=100) for the month of November, 2022 (Provisional), September, 2022 (Final) and other months/years. Provisional figures of WPI is finalised after 10 weeks, and then frozen thereafter.

Annex-I

All India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation (Base Year: 2011-12=100) for November, 2022

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight Index (Nov-22)* Latest month over month Cumulative Inflation (YoY) WPI Based rate of Inflation (YoY) 2021-2022 2022-2023* 2021-2022 2022-2023* Nov-21 Nov-22* ALL COMMODITIES 100 152.1 2.13 -0.26 12.47 12.35 14.87 5.85 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 177.7 3.31 -1.82 7.95 13.64 10.21 5.52 A. Food Articles 15.26 180.2 3.90 -3.07 1.66 9.59 4.82 1.07 Cereals 2.82 182.7 0.94 1.67 -0.55 10.32 3.98 12.85 Paddy 1.43 173.3 0.00 -0.17 -1.34 3.99 -0.18 6.45 Wheat 1.03 192.4 2.20 3.83 1.36 14.19 10.14 18.11 Pulses 0.64 178.4 -0.50 -0.39 8.59 -0.22 2.84 0.56 Vegetables 1.87 232.8 22.39 -16.83 -11.33 22.14 3.44 -20.08 Potato 0.28 289.5 24.39 -2.39 -40.62 36.87 -48.18 13.75 Onion 0.16 234.5 -0.99 14.33 0.84 -22.92 -34.39 -19.19 Fruits 1.60 165.9 -3.23 -4.49 10.87 11.47 15.50 -1.07 Milk 4.44 167.0 0.13 0.60 2.14 5.71 1.81 6.03 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 166.7 0.99 -0.66 8.38 4.99 9.40 2.27 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 168.2 1.82 0.18 20.59 13.33 13.41 7.48 Oil Seeds 1.12 199.7 1.30 5.66 37.40 -2.41 24.88 -1.29 C. Minerals 0.83 196.7 11.14 5.98 17.56 6.75 26.18 -0.96 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 171.2 -2.86 0.29 57.51 60.10 71.11 48.23 Crude Petroleum 1.95 149.4 -3.79 -1.45 88.16 51.76 84.46 33.87 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 159.6 7.94 2.84 31.88 35.76 44.37 17.35 LPG 0.64 115.0 14.38 -5.51 46.18 21.82 66.62 -13.40 Petrol 1.60 158.5 11.03 1.34 63.46 45.58 89.75 14.11 HSD 3.10 200.5 7.14 6.42 59.70 64.43 87.14 42.10 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 141.5 0.52 -0.28 11.44 7.57 12.34 3.59 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 164.6 -0.57 0.73 13.01 6.24 10.67 4.44 Vegetable And Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 174.8 -1.66 0.34 39.39 2.36 24.38 -5.10 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 128.8 -0.08 0.08 1.50 1.42 2.99 1.18 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 165.4 -0.69 0.98 1.82 3.01 1.92 3.96 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 140.3 2.45 -2.16 15.23 10.33 18.24 1.59 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 149.4 0.00 0.07 2.99 4.18 3.37 3.61 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 122.6 -0.25 -0.24 0.40 3.46 0.68 3.29 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 143.3 0.50 0.28 4.73 2.32 5.49 0.84 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 151.2 1.75 -1.56 12.08 14.75 16.33 8.31 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 145.3 1.56 -0.48 12.54 12.10 15.40 6.52 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 141.6 0.15 0.14 3.84 3.79 3.18 3.96 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 128.5 0.71 -0.62 13.50 5.75 13.93 0.71 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 134.2 1.21 0.45 4.32 8.76 7.19 7.10 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 137.3 1.90 0.22 3.78 8.87 8.23 6.52 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 143.5 -0.21 -1.58 27.94 10.29 28.79 -0.07 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 123.8 -1.32 -1.82 21.40 9.74 19.30 3.77 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 138.3 1.15 0.58 13.11 8.08 14.24 4.46

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

Annex-II

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight WPI based inflation figures for last 6 months Jun-22 Jul-22 Aug-22 Sep-22 Oct-22* Nov-22* ALL COMMODITIES 100.0 16.23 14.07 12.48 10.55 8.39 5.85 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 18.63 14.78 14.74 11.54 11.04 5.52 A. Food Articles 15.26 13.71 10.77 12.55 11.03 8.33 1.07 Cereals 2.82 7.99 9.76 11.77 11.91 12.03 12.85 Paddy 1.43 2.35 3.10 4.33 5.79 6.63 6.45 Wheat 1.03 10.34 13.61 17.35 16.09 16.25 18.11 Pulses 0.64 -2.82 1.33 2.58 -0.34 0.45 0.56 Vegetables 1.87 57.17 18.46 22.45 39.66 17.61 -20.08 Potato 0.28 41.51 54.51 44.40 49.79 44.97 13.75 Onion 0.16 -31.32 -25.93 -24.76 -20.96 -30.02 -19.19 Fruits 1.6 15.44 29.64 31.49 4.51 0.23 -1.07 Milk 4.44 6.35 5.45 5.41 5.55 5.53 6.03 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.4 5.73 5.55 7.88 3.63 3.97 2.27 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 18.53 12.88 8.42 4.34 9.24 7.48 Oil Seeds 1.12 2.74 -4.06 -13.48 -16.55 -5.36 -1.29 C. Minerals 0.83 7.56 5.50 7.41 -2.42 3.86 -0.96 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 77.29 65.94 59.94 44.72 43.57 48.23 Crude Petroleum 1.95 72.98 58.77 50.57 32.18 30.69 33.87 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 50.95 44.62 35.03 33.11 23.17 17.35 LPG 0.64 51.24 32.00 19.75 8.45 4.82 -13.40 Petrol 1.60 75.42 55.30 38.68 40.38 25.02 14.11 HSD 3.10 81.31 72.41 61.31 65.96 43.05 42.10 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 9.35 8.24 7.51 6.12 4.42 3.59 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 8.47 6.74 5.77 2.83 3.09 4.44 Vegetable and Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 10.95 2.53 -1.22 -8.22 -6.99 -5.10 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 2.31 1.19 0.86 1.18 1.02 1.18 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 4.06 2.98 2.24 2.81 2.25 3.96 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 15.11 12.61 10.48 8.40 6.38 1.59 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 3.90 4.23 5.14 3.75 3.54 3.61 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 4.08 5.03 4.14 3.96 3.28 3.29 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 2.38 2.14 2.34 1.92 1.06 0.84 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 17.14 15.66 16.60 15.16 11.95 8.31 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 15.59 14.31 12.51 11.37 8.71 6.52 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 3.79 4.24 4.85 4.31 3.97 3.96 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 8.87 7.99 5.63 4.52 2.05 0.71 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 10.38 9.05 9.34 9.62 7.92 7.10 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 11.65 8.87 9.24 9.72 8.30 6.52 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 11.94 11.49 9.57 6.39 1.32 -0.07 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 9.36 11.37 8.64 8.13 4.30 3.77 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 9.80 7.81 7.20 6.51 5.04 4.46

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

Annex-III

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight WPI for last 6 months Jun-22 Jul-22 Aug-22 Sep-22 Oct-22* Nov-22* ALL COMMODITIES 100.0 155.4 154.0 153.2 151.9 152.5 152.1 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 181.5 177.1 178.3 175.9 181.0 177.7 A. Food Articles 15.26 182.5 178.9 182.0 182.2 185.9 180.2 Cereals 2.82 170.3 172.1 176.6 178.5 179.7 182.7 Paddy 1.43 165.5 166.2 168.8 171.7 173.6 173.3 Wheat 1.03 171.8 173.6 180.6 181.8 185.3 192.4 Pulses 0.64 172.6 175.1 179.0 178.1 179.1 178.4 Vegetables 1.87 259.8 226.5 226.9 249.3 279.9 232.8 Potato 0.28 259.1 291.4 291.4 284.9 296.6 289.5 Onion 0.16 150.9 172.5 174.4 174.2 205.1 234.5 Fruits 1.6 186.2 188.5 204.2 176.2 173.7 165.9 Milk 4.44 164.2 164.4 165.5 165.5 166.0 167.0 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.4 175.3 173.1 171.2 171.3 167.8 166.7 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 175.9 171.8 175.1 168.2 167.9 168.2 Oil Seeds 1.12 217.5 208.1 207.3 196.1 189.0 199.7 C. Minerals 0.83 206.3 197.7 192.9 185.7 185.6 196.7 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 176.4 167.6 155.3 145.3 170.7 171.2 Crude Petroleum 1.95 173.5 162.1 146.2 133.9 151.6 149.4 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 167.1 166.6 159.2 158.4 155.2 159.6 LPG 0.64 146.7 135.3 131.6 124.5 121.7 115.0 Petrol 1.60 186.3 180.3 164.2 161.3 156.4 158.5 HSD 3.10 207.6 210.0 194.7 196.0 188.4 200.5 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 143.9 143.2 143.2 142.2 141.9 141.5 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 169.0 166.3 166.7 163.3 163.4 164.6 Vegetable and Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 204.7 190.3 186.4 173.1 174.2 174.8 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 128.5 128.0 128.3 128.4 128.7 128.8 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 164.0 165.9 164.2 164.4 163.8 165.4 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 149.3 147.3 146.5 144.5 143.4 140.3 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 146.7 147.8 149.3 149.4 149.3 149.4 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 122.5 123.2 123.3 123.4 122.9 122.6 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 142.0 143.2 144.1 143.4 142.9 143.3 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 155.8 154.4 154.5 154.2 153.6 151.2 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 148.3 147.8 146.6 146.0 146.0 145.3 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 139.8 140.0 140.6 140.3 141.4 141.6 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 131.3 131.1 129.4 129.5 129.3 128.5 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 134.0 133.7 133.5 133.3 133.6 134.2 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 139.0 137.4 137.1 136.6 137.0 137.3 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 150.0 149.4 148.9 146.6 145.8 143.5 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 127.4 128.3 127.0 126.3 126.1 123.8 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 140.0 139.4 140.0 139.1 137.5 138.3

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of