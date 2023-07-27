Ministry of Tourism has drafted a National Strategy for the development of Cruise Tourism in the Country

Ministry of Tourism, as part of its on-going activities, releases global print, electronic and online media campaigns in important, and potential markets overseas, under the ‘Incredible India’ brand-line, to promote various tourism destinations and products of the country.



To position India as a preferred destination for cruise tourism globally, Ministry of Tourism has drafted a National Strategy for Cruise Tourism. Following strategic pillars have been identified in the strategy document for infrastructure & circuit enablement, market development and skill development:



Infrastructure & Circuit Enablement

Market Development

Ease of doing Business for Cruise Tourism

Integrated Tourism around Cruise Terminals

Facilitating and Promoting Investment in Cruise Tourism

Skill Development for Cruise Tourism

Institutional Structure and Governance

Ministry of Tourism also provides financial assistance to the State Governments/UT Administrations and Central Government Agencies for development of tourism including Cruise Tourism and Cruising along rivers, under the scheme for ‘Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure development’. The details of projects sanctioned for infrastructure development at Ports and Waterways under the scheme of Assistance to Central Agencies during last three years.



Ministry of Tourism partnered with Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways during the 1st Incredible India International Cruise Conference. The conference showcased abundant business opportunities in cruise tourism sector including river cruising. The conference was attended by more than 300 delegates including major global cruise lines viz, MSC, Carnival, RCCL, Costa, Cordelia, Holland America group etc.



As conveyed by Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, India has taken Cruise Tourism promotion and campaign to International Cruise events by actively participating in International forums viz Sea-Trade Miami, Dubai etc. Further, as conveyed by Inland Waterways Authority of India, the infrastructure developed for transportation on National Waterways (NWs) by IWAI including fairway, terminals, jetties, navigation aids etc. are used by the river tourism operators also.



Prime Minister of India flagged off the World’s Longest River Cruise on 13th January 2023 from Varanasi on NW-1 (River Ganga) to Dibrugarh NW-2 (River Brahmaputra) via Bangladesh, which has been successfully completed by covering waterway distance of 3200 km approx. on 28.02.2023 at Dibrugarh, Assam.



