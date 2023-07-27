Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Six EMRSs in Rajasthan today

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated 6 Eklavya Model Residential Schools located in districts of Udaipur(2), Banswara(2), Partapgarh(1) and Dungarpur(1) in Rajasthan today. 2880 tribal students half of which will be girls will benefit with the construction of these schools.

For decades, the Prime Minister said that the villages and the poor were left behind due to a lack of good schools and education in the villages and lamented that the children of backward and tribal societies had no means to fulfill their dreams. Shri Modi mentioned that the present government increased the budget and resources for education and opened Eklavya residential schools which have hugely benefited the tribal youth.

In Rajasthan total 31 schools have been sanctioned. Today 6 schools have been inaugurated by Prime Minister , which are located in Udaipur, Banswara, Partapgarh and Dungarpur. Each school has capacity of 480 students of which 240 will be girls. These schools will have separate hostel for boys and girls, accommodation for staff, dining area and play ground. These schools are being constructed at cost of Rs 38 cr. in plain areas and 48 cr. in hilly areas.

Img WA0013: EMRS, Sarada, Udaipur

Img WA0012: EMRS Lasadia, Udaipur

Img WA0011: EMRS, Peepalkhunt, Pratapgarh

Figures of Rajasthan at a Glance

Scheme/Intervention 2013-14 2022-23 Sanctioned Schools 8 31

In Rajasthan there are 31 EMRSs sanctioned which includes Udaipur(8),Banswara (6), Dungarpur (4), Pratapgarh (4), Alwar(2), Jaipur(2) Tonk(1) Karuli(1), Bara (1), Sirohi (1), Sawai-Madhopur (1). (Figures in Number show number of schools).Out of 31, construction is already completed in 24 schools and 7 schools are under construction, which are likely to completed by December 2023. At present 8,925 students are studying and when all schools will be completed then 14,880 students will receive education in these schools. The major tribes which are getting benefit from the EMRS includes Bhil, Gameti, Garasiya, Meena, Sahariya. Old schools are being upgraded at cost of Rs 5 cr. and funds are also being given for construction of road and drinking water under Jal Jivan Mission.

Under the visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi, 740 Eklavya Residential Model Schools are being set up, one in every tribal block with 50% or more ST population and 20,000.

The construction cost of EMRS was enhanced in 2021-22 from Rs. 20 cr and Rs. 24 cr in Plain and Hilly areas to Rs. 38cr and Rs. 48 cr respectively for 452 new schools. More than 38,000 teachers will be recruited in a phased manner in next 3 years.

In 2013-14, 167 schools were sanctioned, which has increased to 693 as on date.

In 2013-14, 119 schools were functional, while as on date , 401 schools are functional

In last 5 years, Construction completed in 110 schools

Figures at a glance- All India