NITI Aayog organizing a G20 Conference on Green and Sustainable Growth Agenda for the Global Economy

NITI Aayog, the Government of India’s institution for policy planning together with the International Development Research Centre (IDRC), Ottawa, and the Global Development Network (GDN), New Delhi, is convening a two-day international policy workshop of around 40 leading thinkers to examine prospects and challenges for green and sustainable growth globally.



“The legitimacy of the G20 derives from its ability to shape a political consensus to support high quality growth”, noted Suman Bery, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog. “International organizations (such as the World Bank and the IMF) suggest that several developments will require different growth strategies in the coming decades. As organizers, we are proud that this workshop has been included as a side event under India’s G20 presidency. It has been timed to take place before the Leaders’ Summit in early September”, he observed.



The first day of the workshop will focus on themes related to energy, climate and growth; technology, policy and jobs; the growth implications of a fractured trading system and reshaping global finance for sustainable growth. The second day will address themes related to multilateralism as well as adjustment, resilience and inclusion in an uncertain world. Key takeaways from the workshop will be subsequently pursued by NITI Aayog and its partners in multiple fora.



The opening remarks at the policy workshop will be made by CEO, NITI Aayog Shri BVR Subrahmanyam, while the goals and process of the workshop will be elaborated upon by G20 India Sherpa, Shri Amitabh Kant and VC NITI Aayog, Shri Suman K. Bery.