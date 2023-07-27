Resource Efficiency Circular Economy Industry Coalition to be launched by Minister Bhupender Yadav

The Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy Industry Coalition (RECEIC) is set to be launched at the side event during the 4th Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group and Environment and Climate Ministers meeting in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Conceptualized under India’s G20 Presidency, RECEIC is an industry-driven initiative aimed at promoting resource efficiency and circular economy practices globally. The coalition is envisioned to be a self-sustaining entity that will continue to operate beyond India’s G20 Presidency, making a lasting impact on environmental sustainability.



39 companies headquartered in 11 different countries have joined the coalition as its founding members. As a collaborative platform, RECEIC aims to facilitate knowledge-sharing, best practice sharing, and sustainable practices among the participating industries. The coalition has three guiding principles – Partnerships for impact, Technology Cooperation and Finance for scale.



The RECEIC will be launched by the Hon’ Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav in the presence of the Commissioner on Environment from the European Union and Honorable Ministers from Canada, France, Italy, Denmark, Mauritius and the United Arab Emirates.



