Ministry of Power initiates significant steps to ensure timely completion of Hydro Electric Projects

The following steps have been taken to ensure that HEPs are completed in a time bound manner:-

Notification of a “Dispute Avoidance Mechanism” through “Independent Engineer (lE)” and “Dispute Resolution Mechanism” through “Conciliation Committee of Independent Experts (CCIE)” to expeditiously and effectively address contractual disputes. Ministry of Power, Government of India has notified guidelines dated 08.11.2019 to reduce the incidence of time and cost over-run in Hydro Power Projects by adopting various measures like preparation of realistic project schedule based on past experience of projects in vicinity, use of latest Software tools like Primavera, MS-Project etc. for monitoring of projects on regular basis, seeking prior approval of competent authority if the project is not likely to be commissioned within the prescribed time limit. Development of an IT based monitoring system at national level to monitor the progress of under construction HEPs. Regular site visits and interaction with the developers & other stake holders by the Ministry of Power and Central Electricity Authority to monitor the progress of under-construction projects and facilitate faster resolution of inter-ministerial and other outstanding issues. Incorporation of project Implementation parameters / milestones in the annual MoU signed between respective CPSUs and MoP and monitoring of the same during the Quarterly Performance Review (QPR) meetings of CPSUs.

This information was given by Shri R.K Singh Union Minister for Power and MNRE in a written reply in Lok Sabha yesterday.