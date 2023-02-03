Government of India to promote electricity mobility and increase number of charging stations

Government of India has taken several initiatives to promote electricity mobility including Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles. To increase the number of the charging stations across the country following steps have been taken:

Ministry of Power has issued clarification that the charging of batteries of electric vehicles through charging station does not require any license. Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has issued amendments in the regulations regarding Technical Standards pertaining to Grid Connectivity and Safety of supply for Charging Stations. Revised consolidated Guidelines & Standards for charging infrastructure have been issued by the Ministry of Power on 14.01.2022 (amended on 07.11.2022) to accelerate the E-Mobility transition in the country. Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has been selected as the Central Nodal Agency to take various initiatives for promotion of Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles. Ministry of Power along with Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Heavy Industries and NITI Aayog has launched a nationwide “Go Electric” Campaign on 19.02.2021 to educate the general public on the benefits of electric vehicles. Action plans for 9 major cities have been prepared by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) for installation of Public Charging Stations. As per the initial estimates, a total of 46,397 Public Charging Stations (PCS) are being targeted in these cities by 2030. All the central Ministries and state Governments have been requested to join the Government of India’s initiative on transformative mobility and to convert their fleet of official vehicles from present Petrol/Diesel Vehicles with Electric Vehicles. Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has issued amendments in Model Building By-Laws and Urban and Regional Development Plans, Formulation and Implementation Guidelines regarding Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles.

As per data available with Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), 5254 Public Charging Stations (PCS) are currently operational in the country.

This information was given by Shri R.K Singh Union Minister for Power and MNRE in a written reply in Lok Sabha yesterday.